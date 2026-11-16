By: Sean Crose

Diego Pacheco was supposed to be on his way to big things. As things stand however, the rising Pacheco must now deal with the fact that he was stunned in Saturday last night in Carson byDarius Fulghum. So much for a dream fight against the likes of Canelo Alvarez, at least probably anytime soon. Credit goes to Fulghum for making the absolute most of a golden opportunity. Aggression and good use of the jab, made Fulghum a formidable foe for the favorite Pacheco. Without a doubt this was one of the most stunning upsets in boxing this year.

The truth is Pacheco can take a lesson from Fulghum last night. For Fulghum had recently lost to Bektemir Melikuziev only to come back and start succeeding in the ring again. Now the super middleweight has all kinds of options. Not that the 30-year-old was looked on as a joke. He just wasn’t seeing as someone who could best the likes of the younger Pacheco. On Saturday night in Carson however age proved to be nothing but a number. Even after losing a point from the referee he still managed to pull the win off . It was nothing if not a stellar performance. Pachenço came as perhaps lacking in energy.. a terrible thing to do if you’re a price fighter slipping in between the ropes for a high-profile fight..

Ultimately however Pacheco simply couldn’t get past his opponent’skill set and determination. He didn’t put on a bad performance, it just simply wasn’t good enough. Overall it was a fine fight at the Carson Center or whatever it is they cal the venue these days. It rarely disappoints. There’s a lot of boxing history there and last night’s performances added to the history. It’s an interesting place for fiight fans.

Fulmañ for those who don’t know is a registered nurse as well as being a decorated fighter. “I was a lost kid.” He once told Sky Sports.”I was also a pretty large kid growing up, I wasn’t the most fit. But I transitioned to learning about science and the human body which is why I chose nursing.” A few more victories like Saturdays and the fighter may have to choose between which career he likes more. Big wins can have big consequences, sometimes very good ones. No doubt the future looks bright for full men at the time being.

Then again the fighter knows better than anybody what it’s like to be on the potential fast track before coming up across a roadblock. Then again Fulgham also knows that a single defeat as f Scott Fitzgerald would say shouldn’t be mistaken for a permanent defeat. It’s nice to see that the era of undefeated records may be over. Or at least coming to an end. Ray Leonard and Jack Dempsey both made it clear that going through tough stuff in the ring makes you a better fighter in the long run.

Upsets can be troubling because we all feel empathy for the person that was supposed to win who didn’t. Great upsets can also be greatly pleasurable as we see the underdog rise to the occasion. Last night’s fight had both which made a particularly interesting night. It wkill be interesting to see we’re both these fighters will go from here. These are tough determined guys, Pacheco just needs to take some time get his mind together and take it from there. As for Dulgham , he no doubt has big plans he would like to get busy with. Big victories lead to big plans. And to promising careers. Just ask Fulghum.