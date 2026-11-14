ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (November 14, 2026) – Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa settled his rematch with Luis Caraballo Ramos by fourth round stoppage Friday night at The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City, headlining a seven fight Boxing Insider Promotions card that produced four stoppages and an upset. The card streamed live and free on the Boxing Insider YouTube channel. It was the promotion’s 22nd professional show and its last of 2026.

Justin Figueroa TKO 4 Luis Caraballo Ramos, middleweight, scheduled 8 rounds. Figueroa (15-0, 12 KOs) of Atlantic City controlled the fight behind his jab. Caraballo Ramos (8-11-1, 8 KOs) of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, stayed aggressive, but a body shot put him down early in the fourth. He was dropped twice more before the referee stopped it. Their March meeting in the same ring ended in a no contest. “I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody,” Figueroa said afterward.

John Leonardo TKO 3 (2:58) Kevin Nunez, junior featherweight, scheduled 8 rounds. John “Body Shot” Leonardo (14-1-1, 7 KOs) of Manalapan Township pressured Nunez (6-5, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, from the opening bell and dropped him twice in the third before the stoppage.

Iman Lee TKO 6 Dannis Aguero Arias, 130 pound catchweight, scheduled 8 rounds. Lee (16-0-1, 9 KOs) of Yonkers, New York, scored two knockdowns in one round on the way to a sixth round stoppage of Aguero Arias (20-7, 17 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, in his Atlantic City debut.

Salvatore Di Stefano MD 6 Koby Khalil Williams, lightweight. Di Stefano (5-2, 2 KOs) of Palermo, Sicily, won a majority decision over Williams (8-2, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn in the upset of the night.

Julio Sanchez III TKO 2 Skyler Bray, super lightweight, scheduled 6 rounds. Sanchez (6-1, 4 KOs) of Pleasantville stopped Bray (3-4-1, 3 KOs) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, in his first scheduled six round fight.

JJ Alvarez UD 6 Larry Fryers, welterweight. Alvarez (12-3-1, 2 KOs), fighting out of New York by way of Madrid, Spain, won a one sided decision over Fryers (13-9-1, 5 KOs) of Albany, New York.

George Arias UD 8 Joe Jones, heavyweight. Arias (20-1-1, 7 KOs) of the Bronx opened the show with a unanimous decision over Jones (16-16-2, 10 KOs) of Lynchburg, Virginia.

“We had a great night of boxing, maybe one of our best shows,” said promoter Larry Goldberg. “Seven fights, four stoppages, an upset, a packed room and our biggest live stream yet. There are real prospects on this card, and I am excited to watch where the careers of John Leonardo and Iman Lee go from here. Atlantic City loves Justin Figueroa, and Julio Sanchez is another one of our local guys coming up. Whatever is going on with boxing at the national and international level, for one night in that room, Don Elbaum and the old school boxing I grew up on were back. We look forward to bringing a lot more of it in 2027.”

The broadcast team was Josh Hennig of 97.3 ESPN Radio, elite amateur boxer Sarah Cunningham, former professional boxer Curtis Jones and matchmaker Eric Bottjer.

Boxing Insider Promotions returns to New York City and Atlantic City in 2027, with multiple dates planned. Information will be announced soon.

Watch the full replay on the Boxing Insider YouTube channel.

Photo: Mariana Lima / Boxing Insider Promotions