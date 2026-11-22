By Larry Goldberg

So I wrote about Hasim Rahman in September, you know, the physical and three blood tests piece, and I figured that was the end of it. He was 53 and he lost a six rounder to a guy who came in 4-4 and I thought somebody is going to tell him that is enough, and nobody did, because he is doing it again and this time there is a championship on the line.

It is January 9, 2027 in Topeka, Kansas on a show called “Night of Legends” from Iron Man Promotions, and it is Rahman, who is 54, against Damon Reed, a hometown heavyweight who will be 55 by the time the bell rings, so that is 109 years in one ring. The press release calls it “a rematch more than 16 years in the making.”

Then the poster showed up and it has fireworks and the flag and the whole Fourth of July on it and it says “History in the Making,” and across the bottom it says vacant ABO North American heavyweight championship. I thought somebody got cute with a flyer so I checked BoxRec and it is real, it is eight rounds for the vacant title.

While I was on there I pulled up Reed. Deontay Wilder knocked him out in the second round back in June of 2011, that is maybe the hardest puncher of his generation, and Reed kept going after that. He got stopped in five and then he got stopped in three and then he got stopped in three again, and in October of 2017 he got stopped in four by a kid who was 7-0 and that was the last time he fought. That is five losses in his final seven and every one of them ended early, and nine years later his page still shows him under suspension from that night by a tribal commission, the Aaniiih Nakoda Athletic Commission, with a note that says “requires doctors clearance.”

The two of them signed up for it and that is their call and I am not here to talk anybody out of a payday. My questions are for the people who put their name on it and the people who license it. And yeah, I know, this is America and a man should be allowed to earn a living, but people get hurt and nobody ever says that half out loud.

So who is the ABO? I had to look them up. It is the American Boxing Organization and it is a nonprofit out of Waukegan, Illinois that a man named Juan Curiel started in 2014. This is the first time they have been mentioned on this website in 28 years. Their heavyweight ratings have five slots and two of them say vacant and neither Rahman nor Reed is anywhere on it. The only criteria I could find is that champions get rated “by the ABO Chairs at numbers 1 to 5.”

What they do publish is a price list, and a North American title runs $1,750 all in. I read that page twice looking for what you have to do to deserve one and there is nothing on there about age and nothing about activity and nothing about medicals. As far as I can tell somebody just bought it, the way you would order a trophy for your bowling league.

Now this is a regional belt, it is a secondary title, and every outfit in the sport sells those and I am not going to sit here and tell you the big ones run a world championship workup on every one of them, because they do not. Nick Khan sat in front of the Senate in April and talked about sanctioning bodies whose whole business is “charging boxers money for the right to be called champions,” and he was not even talking about these people, this is a whole new guy adding one more strap to the pile. So you have something illegitimate being legitimized by something else illegitimate and it is all propped up by the great state of Kansas.

Which brings me to the state. I pulled the chart the Association of Boxing Commissions publishes and Kansas has a real list on there with brain imaging and an EKG and an eye exam and a neurological exam. Then you read the sentence in front of it and it says anybody 39 and older gets looked at on a “case-by-case basis,” and the commission decides if they turn in “all or some.” So it is may and it is might and it is if somebody feels like it, and if there was ever a case, you know, this is the case.

In New Jersey if I match two guys who just turned 40 and there is nothing wrong with either one of them, they each owe an MRI and an MRA and a stress test, and that is on top of the standard requirements everybody has to turn in, which is an in-depth physical and an ophthalmological exam and six blood tests done within six months. All of that is required, that is not optional. And that is before you get to the fact that I could not even joke about this matchup in the two states where I promote. So when that is the only world you have ever worked in and you see this, you can’t help but say, wow.

I emailed the Kansas commission on November 19 and I asked if both of them are licensed and what exams they have to take and whether there is any imaging of the brain and whether there is anything extra for age. I heard nothing back and tickets go on sale November 24.

And I will answer the first one myself because I know how this goes. They are probably not licensed in Kansas yet, nobody is at seven weeks out, and the state paperwork usually does not happen until a lot later in the process. Rahman has his federal ID from fighting in September. Reed is still under that suspension from 2017 and it has to come off first, and that is a formality, a doctor clears him and it goes away, and I expect it will. So nothing has been signed off on yet, and that is the good news, because there is still time for somebody to ask for all of it.

Now here is what I did not think about until I was halfway through this. The Ali Act bill, the one that passed the House and the Senate, we covered every inch of it and I am not relitigating it, I just wanted the medical table. Past 40 it is an MRI and an MRA and a stress test and the eyes and an EKG and a physical and bloodwork, and it is every state, and it kicks in 180 days after it gets signed, and no commission gets to decide whether it feels like asking. I am the same guy who wrote that this table quietly retires most club fighters over 40. So you take this exact card and you move it a year down the road and both of these men turn in every one of those or they do not get licensed.

On January 9 none of that applies, so it is at the discretion of Kansas, and Washington is about to take that decision away from them anyway. Okay, so what is your discretion going to be while you still have it? I do not need Ted Cruz to tell an athletic commission what to ask for, somebody in that office can order all of it on both of them this afternoon, and if they do then Kansas is the hero of this story and I will be the first to write it.

I am not saying they cannot fight and I am not asking to see anybody’s records. I just want to know the tests were taken, I want to know if there was an MRI and if there was an MRA and if there was a stress test, and it is a yes or a no on each one.

And you know what, I will be a sanctioning body. You pay me a fee equal to what the full workup costs for both of them plus the price of the strap and I will sanction your fight, and I will not keep a dime. The winner gets the Boxing Insider Clean Health Heavyweight Championship, and mine would at least mean two men got properly checked out before they got hit.

So this is for everyone involved and it is not personal. One man has not fought since 2017 and he was stopped in five of his last seven and the other one is coming off a loss, and they are 54 and 55 and the job is getting punched in the face. You are calling it a title fight in a state where nobody will say what gets checked. That email New York sends has one line every promoter knows and I am borrowing it. For these reasons alone, “this match is not in the best interest of boxing.”