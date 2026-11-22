By: Sean Crose

It should come as a surprise to no one at this point. Keith Thurman is injury prone and fighters who are injury prone tend to get injured. They also then tend to step away from fights. It’s not a matter of laziness or fear, it’s just the simple fact that when one is prone to injuries one can’t be relied upon to perform a grueling physical task. Accidents, operations, and who knows what else has kept Keith Thurman from having the insanely full career he probably dreamed of. Indeed his upcoming fight against Vergil Ortiz has now been canceled. The reason? You guessed it. Thurman has been injured.

While a new opponent is being looked for for Ortiz, fans of Thurman are left to answer the question: what will Thurman have left in him after he returns next time? Or will he return to the ring? The truth is it may well be for the best that Thurman now decides to just enjoy a full retirement. By stepping away from boxing he can focus on other things. He’s made a lot of money and has certainly made his mark on the sport. No one will ever say Keith Thurman was a disappointment. Unless of course one is speaking about matters beyond Thurman’s control.

The truth is Thurman was a fun fighter. A really fun fighter. He could hit hard, his personality was colorful and he always brought 100% into the ring. While he’s gone on to lose two fights over the past decade, those were against high level opponents. Manny Pacquiao and Sebastian Fundora are certainly not slugs. Pacquiao indeed was a legend what he stepped to the ring to fight thurman. When one considers the fact that the likes of Shawn Porter, and Danny Garcia were bested by Thurman, it’s almost impossible to conclude that he didn’t have an extremely successful career for himself.

Again though, that’s successful in the past tense. While it’s true Thurman’s body isn’t willing or able for him to perform effectivly it’s also true that he’s not getting any younger. He’s from another era truth be told, and really doesn’t need any more wear and tear to begin with. He’s 37 years and has been through his share of wars. Considering the fact his body has already taken a lot of hurt it makes sense that he would want to avoid taking any more punishment now. This is especially true when one considers the fact that has a young family.

Give Thurman this – he’s been an enormously entertaining fighter. When Keith Thurman had a fight back in the Mayweather-Pacquiao era that fight was a big deal no matter who he was up against. I can’t off the top of my head ever recall watching a boring Keith Thurman fight. His exciting style and unique outside the ring personality made him much see TV (as they used to say). Fans of the guy should nod their heads in apprroval at what he’s accomplished, which has been quite a lot.

It’s tough for a boxer to know when it’s time up though. Look at Mohammad Ali. Look at Jack Dempsey. Look at Mike Tyson. There is such a thing as too much when it comes to a career. George Foreman was the exception to the rule. And although what he did was absolutely stunning by any standards, his wild second career was an oddity, which is something fans and fighters alike should keep in mind. Still, while Thurman may have fought at least one bout too many, he’s still going to be remembered as a guy who was one of the most popular fighters, as well as well-regarded fighters, in the world. The good news for Thurman, is that injuries or not, he achieved a degree of glory and money most fighters never do. His boxing career has been nothing short of a success.