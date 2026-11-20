By: Sean Crose

It was well worth being excited over. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua were finally going to meet in the desert to decide who was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. What made this interesting was that both men were super sized and incredibly powerful. What’s more each man was skilled. Throwing inthe fact that both fighters were from Britain, both were popular, and both were pushing for the title of true king of the heavyweight division, it was an exciting time for fight fans. With the post Klitschko era at its peak, Joshua and Fury would finally answer the question of who was the better man in the ring.

Then came orders from America that Fury was to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time. No more undisputed title fight. No More massive throwdown in the desert. No more answering the question who the greater fighter was. Fortunately Fury and Wilder engaged in an absolute classic in their third fight which actually made it all worth it. Good fights have a way of overriding other unpleasantries. Still there was no longer an answer at hand as to who was the better fighter, Joshua or Fury.

Now however the two men are finally, belatedly going to square off in the ring. This December Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will finally fight. The battle which goes down in Saudi Arabia will be free for American audiences who have a Netflix account. This is no doubt a big deal but not as big a deal as it would have been a few years ago. Welcome to boxing. No matter how it works out, unless of course it’s a classic, and it may well be, people will always ask what could have been when it comes to Joshua and Fury.

None of this means that the fight might not be good. One never knows in boxing. Plus these two are determined to prove themselves the best. Expect each fighter to give it his all. With that being said these are two very talented fighters even past their primes. Whatever each man has left he’ll be bringing his all into the ring with him on December 11th in Saudi Arabia. This means a lot to these two. Fans have been waiting for this forever. This fight might not mean a lot on the grand scale of things… but it certainly means a lot to the combatants.

So who’s going to win? Or rather who’s more likely to win? The odds will likely favor Joshua, and with good reason frankly. He has a more impressive physique than Fury. On the other hand he’s had a rough go, Joshua has. He’s lost friends in a crash and hasn’t looked magnificent since he knocked out MMA star Francis NGannou, and that was a while ago at this point. Meanwhile, Fury isn’t fought in a good long time. He also doesn’t hit nearly as hard this Joshua does. Lastly he can hit the mat. That means the Fury might be in trouble. Then again if Fury smothers Joshua, the Londoner may be in for a long night himself.

The truth is this remains an interesting matchup. There’s a real sense of unfinished business in the air and if you love the sport of boxing you’ll be tuned in on the 11th. Super sized fighters for are fascinating to watch, especially those who at one point ruled the big man’s division. What’s more, these two have styles that may make for high entertainment. They have to be careful though, they’re not young anymore and those punches take their toll as the years roll on.