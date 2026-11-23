Deontay Wilder has a new opponent for December 11 in Cardiff. Martin Bakole steps in for the injured Jai Opetaia and will face the former WBC heavyweight champion in the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, live on Netflix from Principality Stadium.

Dana White made it official Monday on social media, describing Bakole as “a 6-foot-6, 300-pound knockout artist” and pointing to the 66 wins and 59 knockouts the two heavyweights have between them.

Opetaia, the unbeaten Ring cruiserweight champion at 31-0 with 24 knockouts, was supposed to make his heavyweight debut against Wilder. He withdrew last week. His team says he hurt his hand in his September win over Noel Mikaelian and aggravated it in training camp. Opetaia apologized to Wilder and his team, said he still wants to be undisputed at cruiserweight, and has his eye on the winner of the December 5 fight between David Benavidez and Michael Cieslak. He signed off with a warning: “I’m coming to spoil the party.”

Bakole did not have far to travel. The 33-year-old from Congo, who fights out of Scotland, was already on the Cardiff bill against unbeaten Nigerian Solomon Adebayo. Now he moves up to the second biggest fight of the night. He is 21-2-1 and has not boxed since a majority draw with Efe Ajagba in May 2025. Before that he took a fight with Joseph Parker on two days notice in February 2025 and was stopped in the second round.

Wilder, 41, is 45-4-1 and one of the hardest punchers the division has ever seen. Several heavyweights raised their hands for the spot once word of the Opetaia injury got out, including Derek Chisora, Johnny Fisher, Frazer Clarke and Richard Riakporhe. The job went to the man who was already in camp for the same date.

The card was announced in September. BoxingInsider published the official Fury vs Joshua announcement at the time.