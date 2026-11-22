By: Sean Crose

Way back in 1889 bare knuckle boxing champion John l Sullivan fought Jake Kilrain in the scorching heat of Mississippi. Sullivan ended up winning when Kilrain’s team ended the fight in the 77th round. It said they were fearful their man would die but that Kilrain was not too happy that they stopped the fight. It was a crowning moment for Sullivan, the son of Irish immigrants. There was no doubt Sullivan was the prominent fighter in the world. He wouldn’t fight again though until 1891. And by that time he was up against a young man called James “Gentleman Jim” Corbett. The world had changed on Sullivan. No longer was boxing a tough guy contest. It required skills such as footwork and a jab and head movement. All those things worked against the man. He had simply let the sport pass him by. He ended up getting knocked out in the 21st round.

Roughly 30 years later heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey defeated Tommy Gibons in a town in Montana erected simply for the fight. It would be the last time the Manassas Mauler would fight for several years. When he returned in 1926 Dempsey found himself outskilled and out fought by Gene Tunney, a former Marine and New Yorker who was obsessed with winning the heavyweight championship of the world. The word obsessed is interesting because both Corbett and Tunney were completely focused in on winning the heavyweight crown while Sullivan and Dempsey went about their lives without fighting for ages.

The lesson here is fairly obvious of course. Flighters even great fighters put themselves at risks when they don’t fight as much as they should. Once you reach the top it’s easy to be distracted by things like a hard parting lifestyle or hanging out with celebrities. Such things are deadly for one’s career though if one decides to have his career transpire in between the ropes of a boxing ring. Sullivan and Dempsey may well have lost no matter what Corbett and Tunney did, but one suspects they would have at least made a better accounting of themselves than they did. Sullivan simply tried knocking out a man he couldn’t reach and Dempsey in large part, kept chasing after a man he couldn’t catch (the Long-Count fight in 1927 was another matter).

If there’s one lesson it’s to stay sharp. One doesn’t have to fight once a month like Joe Louis did. One has every right keep his or her safety in mind. Head trauma kills. Fighters are supposed to fight though and when they don’t they’re simply not doing their job. It’s easy to say today’s fighters are less inclined to actually fight than fighters of yore but the lessons Sullivan and Dempsey teach us are as relevant today as they were in their own times. Marvin Hagler once said that it’s hard to get up and run when you’re in silk pajamas. That’s just as relevant today as it was when Hagler uttered the words years ago. Perhaps even more so.

The truth is that contemporary boxing, at least contemporary American boxing, is in a lull. It’s easy to see why some fighters simply don’t want to get it on in the ring whether it’s because of endless negotiations, slights on social media, or what have you. What’s good to keep in mind however is that young blood is out there and it’s hungry and it’s on the way up. Sooner or later today’s big names are going to have to either fight the rust or move aside for younger and more determined competitors. Boxing is a wonderful sport, but it can be an unforgiving sport as well.

