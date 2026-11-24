By Larry Goldberg

The Senate passed the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act last week by unanimous consent and now it goes back across the Capitol one more time, and the Senate Commerce Committee says the House “is expected to pass it quickly and send it to President Trump for his signature,” and industry sources tell me the vote could come as early as next week.

So here is what comes next, you know, the House votes, the President signs it, and I expect Dana White tweets it out standing next to him. He spent most of 2026 telling the people who doubted him, “judge me at the end of the year,” and well, guess what, it is the end of the year and he got his boutique legislation passed, and as Don King would have said, only in America.

For most of this year the whole industry argued about one thing in this bill, which was the unified boxing organization, a company that can promote the fights, rank the fighters and hand out its own belts under one roof. The promoters who testified against it, the sanctioning bodies and a lot of the people I talk to every day were fighting over that, and the Senate kept it in. That argument is over and I am not going back through it here.

Nobody I know thinks the rest of boxing turns into a UBO. There will be one, maybe a couple, and the other promoters, every commission and every club show in the country keep doing business the way they do now. But the bill does not only write rules for a UBO, and the parts that reach everybody else have had a lot less attention, so here is what they are.

The clock comes first. The amendments apply to matches held 240 days or more after the President signs, so a December signature puts the start date in August of next year, and a promoter or commission that can show it is working in good faith toward compliance can get up to one additional year. The House version had set that at 30 days.

The minimum purse is $200 a round for every professional boxer in the country, and the text says that covers “a promoter or unified boxing organization,” so it applies in Las Vegas the same as it does at a hotel ballroom. In the states where I work that is already the going rate.

Insurance got almost no attention and it lands on the same people. Each boxer on the card has to be covered for at least $50,000 in medical bills from injuries in the bout and $15,000 for accidental death, and the text says the premium cannot be the fighter’s “financial responsibility,” so the promoter writes that check everywhere, including the places where the minimum is lower today.

The contract limits reach every promoter. A promotional agreement cannot run longer than four years, a first one cannot run longer than three, and during the last 90 days the boxer can talk to other promoters, and the text says those protections “shall apply to any contract between a boxer and a promoter to the same extent” as they do for a UBO. I have never signed anybody to a deal like that so it does not change anything for me, but somebody holding a prospect on longer paper should be reading that section with his lawyer.

The medical table is the part I spent the most time on. Every boxer needs a complete physical with blood work, a dilated eye exam and an EKG once a year, antibody tests for HIV and hepatitis B and C every six months, and something for the brain annually, which for anyone under 40 means an MRI or an exam by a neurologist and for anyone 40 or older means both an MRI and an MRA plus a cardiac stress test. It reaches every club show in America, we priced it out, and I already pay for it on every card in New Jersey and New York, so the states that change are the ones that ask for less today.

What that looks like in practice, you know, is a card in Kansas in January where Hasim Rahman, who is 54, is scheduled to fight Damon Reed, who is 55, and the commission has not answered my questions about which tests either man has to pass. The bill does not stop a matchup like that. It says that once the rules are in effect both men turn in the MRI, the MRA and the stress test before they are licensed, in any state. We also reported that the same table will retire a lot of club fighters over 40 who cannot cover the cost, and both of those things are true.

Three more pieces sit outside the UBO. Drug tests are required for any title match and at random for the others, using the commission’s banned list. Within two years ringside physicians have to be certified through a state commission, a medical board or a program run by the Association of Boxing Commissions with the Association of Ringside Physicians, and the bill puts no limit on the number of belts in a weight class, so that side of the sport stays the way it is.

A UBO carries more on top of all this, a second ambulance at the venue, an extra doctor at ringside, insurance for training injuries and a medical coordinator assigned to its fighters, so what I just went through is the floor for the rest of us.

The open question in all of this is who pays for the medicals and the insurance in the states that do not require them now, because the bill does not say, and that gets worked out commission by commission over the next eight months. I will be talking about it at the IBF and WBO convention in Orlando next month.