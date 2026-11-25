Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua has its start time. Cardiff Council’s licensing sub-committee signed off Wednesday on the late night plan for Principality Stadium, which puts the main event ring walks at 1 a.m. UK time, 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday, December 11. The first bell is set for 1:30 a.m. in Cardiff, which is 8:30 p.m. on the East Coast.

The stadium needed its permitted hours for boxing pushed from a 1 a.m. cutoff to 3 a.m. for one night. The venue was announced two months ago, but the license change that makes an early morning main event legal had not been secured until now. The building has to be closed by 3:30 a.m.

The schedule is built for American television. The fight streams on Netflix in the United States at no extra charge to subscribers, and the committee was told directly that U.S. audiences are the reason for the late ring walk.

Three residents filed objections, with a warning that the plan would bring “absolute chaos” to the streets around the stadium. None of the three attended the hearing. Josef Cannon KC, representing the Welsh Rugby Union, made the case for the building. “This is a massive event for Cardiff with very real benefits,” Cannon told the committee.

The operating plan is heavy. Stadium director Mark Williams said a crowd of 77,000 is expected and fans have to be inside by 11:30 p.m. South Wales Police will dedicate five support units, 130 officers, to the event, and is treating it as a three day operation. There will be 1,600 stewards in the building, more than double what the stadium uses for an international rugby match. Breathalysers will be used at the entrances to keep out anyone who shows up drunk.

Concourse bars close at 1 a.m. and alcohol runs until 3 a.m. in the hospitality boxes. There will be no outside PA system, noise will be monitored, and the roof stays shut from a week before the fight until the day after. Live music that had been planned before the fights has been dropped, according to ESPN.

Getting 77,000 people out of a city center after 2 a.m. is the other half of the job. Between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. there will be 24,200 extra train seats and 11,000 extra coach seats to major UK cities, 35,200 in all, in what the hearing was told is the largest transport plan ever commissioned for the stadium. Major roadworks on the M4 and A470 are on hold for the weekend. The full policing and travel plan was laid out at the hearing.

Cardiff has run a fight this late before. Joe Calzaghe fought at the stadium in 2007 with a 2 a.m. start, and Joshua has headlined the building twice.

So the building is ready and the time slot is locked for America. What has not shown up yet is the American push. Two weeks out, there has been no word of a marketing spend for the fight outside the UK, and the people who cover the sport in the U.S. have noticed. “This event needs some promotion,” Chris Mannix said on his channel this week. The last major promotional event was the London press conference on September 30.