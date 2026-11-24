Eddie Hearn spent months making sure everybody knew who was not promoting Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. “Dana White cannot be involved with this fight promotion,” he told iFL TV, and he won that argument. The fight is December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Netflix, with the WBA heavyweight title expected to be on the line, and with less than three weeks to go the fans have a follow-up question. Who is promoting it?

From where a lot of them are sitting, nobody is. “Less than 3 weeks away from the biggest fight in British Boxing and there’s been no hype or push from anyone,” one fan posted on X on November 23. “For a Netflix event and 80,000 seat stadium there should be more hype around this event.”

So maybe Dana could have helped after all. Say what you like about the man, he knows how to let people know a fight is happening. At this point somebody could wheel Don King back out with a flag in each hand and it would count as a media tour.

The joke is only funny because the complaint is everywhere. “ZERO HYPE for Fury Vs AJ the so called biggest British fight of all time,” one account wrote. Another put it in terms anyone in Britain would understand: “Fights in 2-3 weeks don’t think I’ve even seen a poster on a bus. SHOCKING.”

The two men faced off at a launch press conference in London on September 30, and that is where a lot of fans say it stopped. “last promotion for the fight was the presser september 30th,” one wrote on November 17. A week later another posted: “I’ve been genuinely excited for Fury v Joshua for years, I can’t believe we are just over 2 weeks out and there’s been so little hype. Where are the face-offs, the build up, give me something?!”

What has gone out since is mostly card graphics. Matchroom posted on November 11, “We are now just one month out from Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.” Turki Alalshikh announced the card the same day. One fan described the rest: “Netflix has done absolutely nothing bar the presser and a remind me advertisement on the app.”

Even the undercard news could not move it. Jai Opetaia withdrew from the co-main event against Deontay Wilder with a hand injury, and on November 23 Alalshikh announced Martin Bakole as the replacement, with more fights to come. A co-main event falling out and being rebuilt inside a week would normally be a story on its own. For some fans the withdrawal was a reminder. “I literally forgot it was even happening till Opetaia pulled out against wilder and remembered the card even existed,” one wrote.

This is the same event that was in doubt 36 hours after it was announced because of a dispute over whose name went on the promotion. Hearn held his line and Matchroom is one of the named promoters. So the fans went straight to him. “What’s going on? No promo, no hype, ridiculous fight time,” one posted, tagging Hearn directly. Another wrote: “Matchroom releasing more content for this fight and it’s in Feb then Ring or Netflix are for AJ v Fury lol have a word with them Eddie no buzz for the event what so ever.”

Others think Hearn and Frank Warren are not the ones steering. “EH and FW not in control of the card and have decided (rightfully), not to do any promotion. It’s a little pitiful,” one fan wrote. Another wished it were otherwise: “I wish Eddie had control of the promotion. Eddie would’ve had these guys on talk sport good morning Britain ect building the entertainment and hype for this spectacle. Just feels bland rn.”

It is not only fans. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated asked, “Where is the AJ-Fury face off? Where is that to go viral and build with millions of views to get people excited?” He added, “The US audience has no idea this fight is happening.” Former world champion Sergio Mora agreed: “It should be a mega event. It should be everywhere, on every commercial. If it’s on Netflix, everywhere.”

Which raises the Netflix question. The company’s chief content officer, the executive on watch when it went into live sports, is out, and her replacement started on October 26. Netflix does not have a boxing department. Live programming reportedly takes about 5 percent of a $20 billion content budget and delivers about 1 percent of viewing, according to Barrett Media, though Ted Sarandos has said the company is doubling down on live events. A Fury documentary arrives on the service on November 27, the closest thing to scheduled build-up between the September press conference and fight week, and some fans are reading it as the start of a late push.

If a heavyweight title fight in a full stadium lands flat on the biggest streaming service in the world, is that the end of boxing on Netflix? Some fans are asking an even bigger one, whether this is the last night in the sport for Alalshikh, who is bankrolling it. That is fan speculation and nothing more. No reporter has said it and neither has he.

There is a case that none of it matters. “The fights sold,” one fan argued. “You promote what’s needs selling well it’s already sold. Louis Vuitton & Hermes don’t need to put adverts on the TV. Nike & Adidas do.” The fan who counted the app reminder put the other side of it: “Feels like a tick box – sell the stadium out and our subscribers will watch it anyway.”

Maybe the documentary lands, fight week gets loud and everyone forgets this. But this is Fury against Joshua for a heavyweight title, three promoters and a streaming giant are attached to it, and the fans are the ones doing the advertising by complaining that there is none. If this is how the biggest British fight in a generation gets sold in 2026, then 2027 is the rise of what?