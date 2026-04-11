Tyson Fury returned from 16 months of inactivity and delivered exactly the kind of performance his critics said he no longer had in him. The former two-time heavyweight champion controlled virtually every minute of a 12-round unanimous decision over Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning 120-108, 120-108, 119-109 on the three official scorecards.

Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs), who had not fought since consecutive losses to undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, looked sharp, composed and entirely in command from the second round onward. Makhmudov (21-3, 19 KOs), the heavy-handed Russian based in Montreal, was game early but had no answers once Fury established his jab, controlled distance and smothered the challenger’s power with clinch work and lateral movement.

The fight was streamed globally on Netflix from Fury’s home turf in north London, the same venue where he stopped Derek Chisora in December 2022 in his last UK appearance.

Round by Round

Round 1: Makhmudov came out firing, pushing Fury to the ropes and landing a solid overhand right and body shots. Fury was measured and cautious, using his jab and tying up on the inside to take the sting out of the early pressure. Makhmudov’s aggression won the round on most cards.

Round 2: Fury found his rhythm. He landed a sharp right hand, followed it with an uppercut and began controlling distance with the jab. His footwork and head movement returned, and he slipped Makhmudov’s looping shots with ease, countering effectively and even spinning the Russian into the corner. A clear shift in the fight.

Round 3: Fury’s jab operated from both stances, targeting the body and head. He worked effectively in clinches, scoring with short shots while Makhmudov plodded forward without landing anything clean. The challenger was already running out of ideas.

Round 4: Makhmudov clipped Fury with a left hook, the best punch he had landed since the opening round. Fury absorbed it without issue, pivoted off the ropes and answered with a roundhouse right and sharp one-twos. His movement and counters continued to neutralize the pressure.

Round 5: Fury relaxed and dictated the pace entirely, peppering Makhmudov with jabs and scoring with body shots in the clinch. Makhmudov swung wildly and missed repeatedly. His breathing was labored and his output declining.

Round 6: More of the same. Fury slipped charges, pecked with jabs and body work, and looked vintage operating at close range. Makhmudov’s output dropped further, and he began clinching to survive rather than to set up offense.

Round 7: Makhmudov’s best stretch since the first round. He landed a couple of clean right hands that briefly reminded the crowd he carried legitimate power. Fury responded with uppercuts and jabs and closed the round strong. Still Fury’s round on volume and control, though it was closer than most of what preceded it.

Round 8: Fury’s best round of the fight. He hurt Makhmudov with a left hook and right hand combination, followed by an uppercut and a check hook that wobbled the Russian’s legs. Makhmudov clinched desperately and survived, but the round made clear the gulf in class between the two men.

Round 9: Fury continued to pick Makhmudov apart with jabs and body shots. Makhmudov held repeatedly and took a brief knee during a clinch exchange, appearing hurt. The round was one-sided.

Round 10: Fury went to work on the inside and along the ropes, scoring with uppercuts, body punches and stiff jabs. Makhmudov was exhausted, out of ideas and reduced to holding after every exchange. It was arguably Fury’s most dominant round of the night.

Round 11: Trainer SugarHill Steward urged Fury to go for the finish between rounds. Fury responded with sustained body work, uppercuts and one-twos that rocked Makhmudov again. The Russian survived on heart and holding, but he had nothing left to offer offensively.

Round 12: Fury cruised through the final three minutes, scoring with uppercuts, body shots and clean jabs. Makhmudov held after every exchange but showed no quit, lasting the full 12 rounds despite absorbing significant punishment. Textbook championship round control from Fury to close the show.

What Fury Showed

The performance was not built on power or drama. It was built on the qualities that have always separated Fury from the rest of the heavyweight division: ring intelligence, an elite jab, the ability to switch stances, and an understanding of how to smother dangerous opponents and drain their energy before they can land anything meaningful. He outlanded Makhmudov significantly throughout the fight, with one tracker showing a 106-44 advantage through nine rounds.

At 37, coming off back-to-back losses to Usyk and a retirement that few believed would last, the question entering the fight was how much Fury had left. He answered it emphatically, even if the level of opposition leaves room for debate about where he truly stands in the division.

Makhmudov’s Night

Makhmudov entered the ring with 19 knockouts in 21 wins and a reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous punchers. He showed early that his power was real, pressing Fury in the first round with the kind of forward aggression that has overwhelmed lesser opponents. But once Fury adjusted, the limitations in Makhmudov’s game became apparent. His footwork was slow, his combinations were telegraphed, and his gas tank emptied rapidly under sustained pressure from a fighter who knew exactly how to make the rounds long and uncomfortable. He was tough and durable, lasting all 12 rounds and never taking a knee outside of that brief clinch exchange in the ninth, but he was outclassed from the second round onward. At 36, the loss is his third and the most lopsided, and his path to world-level competition narrows considerably.