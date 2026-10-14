At this point the only thing missing is a ring walk. Floyd Mayweather Jr. flew with President Donald Trump on Air Force One from Las Vegas to Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday and took the podium at a midterm rally at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport, the third boxer to appear on stage with the president in six days.

Mayweather, wearing a red TMT hat, kept it short. “America is the best country in the world,” he said. “If I died and came back a million times, I would always choose America.” He recalled fighting for the United States at the 1996 Olympics and the chance to “go out there and represent the red, white, and blue.”

Then the endorsement. “We couldn’t have chose a better president twice than Donald Trump,” Mayweather said.

The flight was a short one for the Las Vegas native. White House pool reports listed Mayweather among the Air Force One passengers alongside Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, and it was not confirmed before the rally whether he would speak or just be in the building. The Associated Press reported the stop was built around Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, in a corner of Arizona Trump carried easily in 2024. Trump spoke for more than an hour before heading to Montana.

Mayweather’s support for Trump is not new. He attended the 2017 inauguration and told Fox Business in 2025 that he considered Trump possibly “the best president we ever had.”

What is new is the cadence. On Friday, October 9, Mike Tyson visited the White House, told reporters in the briefing room, “I believe Donald Trump is gonna win it,” then flew to Syracuse, New York, for a rally backing gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman. Trump called him “one of the greatest fighters in history” and joked that Tyson was the one person he would never fight. “I’m just happy to be up here with my president, President Trump,” Tyson told the crowd.

On Monday it was Jake Paul in Youngstown, Ohio, riding Air Force One with Jon Gruden and then going after the protesters from the stage. “Do they not have jobs?” Paul said. “All they do is carry signs around while we’re doing the work.”

And on Wednesday, Mayweather. Three fighters, three states, three rallies.

The strategy is not hard to read. Trump hosted Tyson’s biggest nights in Atlantic City in the 1980s and has spent a generation ringside, and he knows a fighter changes the energy in a room. Each boxer on the plane brings a different audience, from Tyson’s generation to Paul’s, and each appearance generates a round of coverage that a campaign would otherwise have to pay for. This is a boxing site, not a political one, and this is the third Trump rally we have written up in a week. That is the earned media doing its job.

Whether any of it moves a vote in Ohio or Arizona is above our weight class. We will note only that in boxing, three dates in six days with three different headliners is called a busy promoter.