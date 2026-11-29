By: Sean Crose

‘They’re different,” I remember my dad telling me. “They’re not like the guys today.” My father was referring to an interview in which Deontay Wilder talked about the fight game with none other than Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis. My father had made a good point. Both Tyson and Lewis were friendly, and respectful, but it was obvious that they weren’t entirely at home with the boisterous Wilder. No doubt they felt the same way about Tyson Fury. Tyson certainly brought in the headlines during his era, and Lewis was never known as being Mr Silent, they both were men let their fists tdo the heavy lifting. And although Wilder along with contemporary’s like Fury tcould back up their words, Tyson and Lewis were from a time when such self -hype wasn’t necessary.

Unlike Wilder and Fury, Anthony Joshua has proven to be more in line with Tyson and Lewis than he is his peers Wilder and Fury. Oh Joshua can talk. He’s said the occasional eyebrow raising statement. Yet it’s uncommon to hear such things come out of Joshua’s mouth. He simply isn’t that kind of guy. Let the other guys do the talking, you can almost hear Joshua saying, I’m not changing who I am.

It’s not like Joshua hasn’t had his share of drama. His second loss to Oleksandr Usyk led to some very strange behavior after the fight had ended. And last winter’s automobile crash which cost Joshua two of his friends clearly had a hard impact on the man. Yet Joshua seems to face such matters with the classic British stiff upper lip. Dark moments are to be faced head on and firmly pushed through. They’re not meant to be magazine or clickbait fodder. Again it’s easy to see Joshua viewing things that way.

Not that there’s any one way to deal with adversity. Fury handles with it one way. Wilder handles it another way. And Joshua handles it his way. As long as each man is able to keep his life together and perform well in the ring, there’s no need to judge who handles bad situations most effectively. How a person reacts however can show an insight into that person’s character. And Joshua’s approach to adversity says a lot about who he is. As F Scott Fitzgerald once said, “action is character.” And Joshua has given fight fans insight into his character for years now.

First and foremost the man takes the sport of boxing and life itself seriously. When he lost to Andy Ruiz, for instance, he worked hard and changed his style and won the rematch handily. He wasn’t able to best Usyk in the rematch of their first fight, but aside from an embarrassing speech in front of the audience afterwards, the fighter known as AJ went back to focusing on the sport of boxing. Again this is an athlete who takes his business seriously. Boxing is not a joke, a fact Joshua is exceedingly aware of. Let others take part in the circus that often surrounds the sport.

Of course Fury himself takes boxing seriously too. It’s easy to think that he doesn’t but you don’t do accomplish what Fury has accomplished in the ring by not being a serious competitor. He may like to joke around and horse around but he gets down to business when the moment calls for it. Deontay Wilder and a pile of other fighters could attest to as much, including Wladimir Klitschko who Fury stunned way back in 2015. It’s been a wild ride for the man since. It must seem like a fulfilling ride though, now that he finally gets to face the steely Joshua in the ring next month.