By: Sean Crose

If there’s one thing fight fans and fight followers have learned over the years it’s that there’s never a dull moment where Tyson Fury is concerned. Whether he’s showing up at a press conference dressed as Batman, discussing his personal battles before the media or somehow getting off the mat after being laid out by Deontay Wilder, the man is never boring. This week, however, matters took a rather odd and unsettling turn when Fury’s loyal wife Paris seemed to declare that the fighter had actually been diagnosed with schizophrenia back when he was a younger man.

It’s not just Paris Fury however who has brought up schizophrenia.“I went to a leading specialist and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar,” the New York Times reports the towering former titlist recently telling The Guardian, “I learned that you can never truly get away from mental health. You can only learn to manage and maintain.” Per the New York Times: “Paris claimed her husband had ‘mild schizophrenia’” and spoke of her struggle to accept the diagnosis.” She recalled telling her husband “Don’t be silly, what’s he on about schizophrenic?” As she saw it at the time: “Maniacs are schizophrenic, you’re not schizophrenic’.”

Such moments have an impact. According to Sky Sports: “The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) indicated that it was investigating the comments and could deny Fury a licence to face Joshua in their huge heavyweight showdown at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday December 11 if he was deemed unfit to fight.” Fortunately, things seem to have worked out for team Fury, as BBBofC General Secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports that “Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning.” This no doubt left a lot of people breathing a communal side relief.

Fury’s scheduled December 11th fight with Joshua is one of the biggest bouts of the year after all. Indeed it may well be the biggest match of the year outright. People have wanted to see these two throw down for a long time. Even though they’re both arguably past their primes and neither holds a world title anymore there’s a lot of interest in this fight happening… especially in Great Britain we’re both fighters are from. Netflix, which is broadcasting the fight, is actually airing the bout live at 3:00 a.m. Britain Tme in order to appeal to North American fans. This has understandably raised eyebrows across the Atlantic but Netflix seems to think the move will be worth it.

Still, the streaming service decided to edit it’s documentary where Paris spoke of schizophrenia. “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis,,” Netflix said in a statement, “we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.” Although it may be a bit late to put the figurative genie back in the bottle, Netflix can’t be faulted for its decision. No one wants to think that a person about to enter the prize fighting ring is suffering from schizophrenia.

Paris too is going out of her way to say she misspoke. “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” she said via the BBC, “I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition, and I used the word ‘schizophrenic.” Although the matter seems to be more or less settled, it’s indicative of how strange a journey it’s been for the fight world as Fury and Joshua finally now seem about to throw down in the ring. Big fights are never easy to make, but even by boxing standards, this one has been a doozy to see through to fruition.