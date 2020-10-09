Top Rank On ESPN Undercard Recap: Rodriguez KOs Krael

By: Sean Crose

The MGM Grand in Los Vegas is hosting the highly anticipated Emanuel Navarette-Ruben Villa fight on Friday evening. While the main card will be aired live on ESPN, the undercard was aired live on ESPN+ earlier in the night.

The 6-0 lightweight Bryan Lua defeated the 4-3 Nelson Colon by unanimous decision after six rounds of boxing, thanks to a notable and aggressive body attack.

Next, the 8-0 Lorenzo Simpson bested the 11-0-2 Sanny Duversonne by unanimous decision after an eight round middleweight bout. Simpson went down in the fifth, but got up and managed to win impressively.

The final preliminary bout showcased the 9-0-1 junior welterweight Elvis Rodriguez as he faced off against the 17-16-3 Cameron Krael in a scheduled 8 round affair. Rodriguez, whose being billed as the next big thing, won by a third round knockout, courtesy of a cutting right hand shot.