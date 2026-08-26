DAZN announced an agreement on Wednesday to acquire EverPass Media, and the transaction carries a direct boxing connection. As part of the deal, TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, WWE and Zuffa Boxing, will become a minority shareholder in DAZN.

The announcement came in a press release issued Wednesday morning. RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the NFL, will also become minority shareholders in DAZN. Financial terms were not disclosed.

EverPass was founded in 2023 by 32 Equity and RedBird Capital Partners, with TKO among its early investors. The company holds the exclusive commercial distribution rights to NFL Sunday Ticket and delivers live sports programming to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues across the United States. Following completion of the acquisition, EverPass will rebrand as DAZN for Business, and EverPass CEO Alex Kaplan will continue to lead the business while taking on a larger role within DAZN.

“This is an important step in DAZN’s journey to become a global home of sport,” said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, in the release. “EverPass Media gives us a proven commercial distribution platform, deep relationships across U.S. venues, and an attractive portfolio of premium rights that perfectly complements our growing U.S. business.”

“We are excited to welcome RedBird, 32 Equity and TKO as shareholders in DAZN,” Segev continued. “With RedBird’s track record of building and partnering with category-defining businesses, combined with our years-long, successful relationship with NFL, we are in a strong position to accelerate our vision and play an increasingly meaningful role in the U.S. sports market.”

TKO addressed its position in the deal through Chief Strategy Officer Mark Zhu.

“Nothing brings people together like live sports, and EverPass helps power that experience for fans beyond the home and arena,” Zhu said in the release. “As an early investor, TKO is excited to continue supporting EverPass in this next chapter and seeing the results this combination with DAZN can deliver for fans, commercial venue owners and partners around the world.”

Gerry Cardinale, founder and managing partner of RedBird Capital Partners, said the firms are “looking forward to working closely with DAZN in this next phase to scale the EverPass business globally.”

For boxing, the shareholder structure is the notable detail. TKO is the corporate parent of Zuffa Boxing, the promotion Dana White launched in January 2026 in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Sela, and the only major promotional operation in the sport whose fights do not air on DAZN. The streamer carries Matchroom Boxing, Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions, Queensberry, BOXXER and, since July, Premier Boxing Champions, while Zuffa Boxing airs on Paramount+ in the United States.

DAZN’s own announcement leaned into that boxing footprint, noting the acquisition builds on its U.S. consumer expansion, including recent partnerships with Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions, alongside its existing relationships with the sport’s largest promoters.

Overlapping ownership between the two sides of boxing’s broadcast divide is not entirely new. As BoxingInsider reported in its examination of the Zuffa and DAZN landscape, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund holds a stake in DAZN through SURJ Sports Investment while also owning Sela, TKO’s partner in Zuffa Boxing. The EverPass transaction now places TKO itself on DAZN’s shareholder register.

The acquisition extends a run of U.S. moves by DAZN that includes its purchase of streaming technology company ViewLift and its agreement to become the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of the YES Network and MSG Networks. In July 2026, EverPass and DIRECTV reached a new agreement to distribute commercial NFL Sunday Ticket via satellite and streaming, an arrangement the release said ensures the commercial marketplace retains access to the package across the country.

In addition to NFL Sunday Ticket, EverPass provides commercial venues with programming from the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, MLS, Formula 1 and college football and basketball, along with distribution partnerships with Peacock, Netflix, Paramount and Apple.

“A big step forward for DAZN in the United States,” the company wrote in announcing the deal on X. “The global home of sport continues to grow.”