The streaming platform that carries nearly all of American boxing is about to land in front of every Yankees, Knicks and Rangers fan in the New York market. DAZN will become the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of MSG Networks and the YES Network beginning with the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons, the companies announced Wednesday, a deal that puts live Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres games on the same platform as more than 185 fight nights a year.

For boxing, the traffic runs in both directions. DAZN has spent 2026 consolidating the sport, signing or renewing deals with Matchroom, Queensberry, Top Rank, Golden Boy, Boxxer and, earlier this month, Premier Boxing Champions, leaving Zuffa Boxing on Paramount+ as the only major promotional operation outside its umbrella. What the platform has not had is a mainstream American subscriber base to match that inventory. Baseball and basketball fans in the country’s largest media market who sign up to watch the Yankees or the Knicks will now have Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, Keyshawn Davis, David Benavidez and the rest of DAZN’s boxing roster one click away. It is the first time since the premium cable era that boxing’s deepest fight schedule sits inside a service general sports fans subscribe to for other reasons.

Under the agreement, subscribers within the networks’ regional coverage territories receive live games, 24/7 feeds of MSG, MSG Sportsnet and YES, and on-demand programming. Viewers who already get MSG Networks or YES through a pay television subscription will receive the content on DAZN at no additional cost. Current users of the Gotham Sports App keep uninterrupted access while YES and MSG migrate users to DAZN during the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons, with timing to be announced in the coming months.

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev, the executive who has driven the boxing consolidation, framed the deal as a US expansion play. “The New York sports landscape has a rich heritage of teams and DAZN is honored to partner with both the YES Network and MSG Networks to become their exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home, bringing the Yankees, Knicks, Rangers, Nets, Devils, Islanders, and Sabres to more fans than ever before,” Segev said. “This is what DAZN does best: connecting fans to the sport they love and creating immersive digital experiences that go far beyond the game. It is a defining moment for us and underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the United States.”

Jon Litner, President and CEO of the YES Network, said, “Our new strategic partnership with DAZN reflects the YES Network’s continued commitment to elevate the streaming experience for our direct-to-consumer subscribers and TV Everywhere users. DAZN offers a world-class technology platform and elite, live sports streaming expertise, and we look forward to working with them and MSG Networks to continue to serve Yankees and Nets fans, as well as fans of the teams carried by MSG, with the most compelling sports content in the country.”

Kevin Marotta, SVP of Content and Marketing at MSG Networks, said, “DAZN is a premier streaming platform that operates all over the world and we couldn’t be happier to offer our fans this opportunity to watch MSG Networks content on their state-of-the-art platform. Coming off of a historic Knicks Championship season, we are excited to take our streaming offering to the next level. Fans of the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Sabres deserve the best of the best and we’re proud to offer the MSG and YES direct-to-consumer content through this partnership with DAZN.”

The release itself makes the boxing connection explicit, describing DAZN as the platform that “made a name for itself within the US sports landscape as the go-to platform for combat sports, airing 185+ fight nights a year with some of the sport’s top talent and promoters.” The company has paired its promotional consolidation with distribution moves throughout the year, launching the weekly Saturday Fight Night series in June and partnering with TNT Sports on a monthly US linear television series. The MSG and YES agreement also follows DAZN’s acquisition of ViewLift, the streaming technology company it purchased to accelerate US expansion and build local media rights solutions for teams.

How the boxing audience and the regional sports audience get packaged together, whether through a single subscription tier or separate offerings, was not detailed in the announcement. What is settled is the direction: the service New York sports fans will need for their teams this fall is the same one carrying the sport’s fights nearly every Saturday of the year.