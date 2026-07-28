Undefeated middleweight Marco “El Tiburon” Romero has signed with Premier Boxing Champions, the promotion announced Tuesday. The 20-year-old from Olathe, Kansas, is 14-0 with 12 knockouts and joins the PBC roster alongside unbeaten Colombian super lightweight Carlos Utria.

“This signing feels like a dream come true,” said Romero. “I’ve always wanted to be on boxing’s biggest cards and I’m super grateful for this opportunity with PBC. They’ve shown a lot of interest in me and they really believe in me. I know they’re going to take care of me on this next step of my career.”

Romero built one of the deepest amateur resumes in the country before turning professional in 2024. He won 23 national titles and compiled a 136-5 amateur record, capped by the 2024 National Golden Gloves championship, where he was named Outstanding Boxer of the Tournament.

Atlantic City fans saw him before most of the country did. On July 26, 2024, a 19-year-old Romero stopped Victor Pradis at the Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on the Boxing Insider Promotions card headlined by Otto Wallin, broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. Wallin ended the main event in 48 seconds, and Romero’s stoppage was part of an undercard that also featured Bruce Seldon Jr., Jacob Riley Solis, and Stacia Suttles. The PBC announcement came almost exactly two years after that night.

Romero has ended fights early throughout his career, with 11 of his 12 knockouts coming within three rounds. He has added three wins against progressively tougher opposition in 2026, opening the year with a sixth-round stoppage of veteran Vaught Alexander, pitching a shutout over William Langston in his first eight-round fight, and knocking out Andre Sherard in the first round in May.

Activity has defined his development. Romero has fought 14 times in roughly two years as a professional, a schedule managed by head trainer and manager John Brown, who has worked with him at the Turner Boxing Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, since Romero began boxing at age seven, as detailed in a recent Boxing 247 profile.

“Brown is like a father figure to me. We have had a game plan since the beginning of my professional career: to stay active and climb the divisional rankings,” Romero said in that profile.

Brown projected this stretch months ago. “2025 has been a great developmental year for Marco and 2026 will be his breakout year. He is definitely ready and anxious to show the world the skills he’s attained over the past ten years,” Brown .

PBC said information on Romero’s and Utria’s debuts under the banner will be announced shortly.