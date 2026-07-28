Ryan Garcia stepped into a different kind of ring on Monday night. The WBC welterweight champion made a surprise appearance on the July 27 episode of WWE Raw at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, attacking wrestler Joe Hendry with a guitar and aligning himself with the villainous Judgment Day faction on the final Raw before Sunday’s SummerSlam event.

Garcia was first shown seated in the front row with his wife and daughter, receiving a standard celebrity acknowledgment on the Netflix broadcast. Nothing more came of it until the second hour, when Hendry and Danhausen took over the ring for a concert segment aimed at The Judgment Day. The pair performed a parody of Hendry’s entrance theme with the chorus “I believe that you are CURSED,” backed by dancers and a group of face-painted “Minihausens.”

Garcia left his seat and joined the performance, dancing and singing along in the ring. According to the Wrestling Observer’s report on the segment, Garcia’s true colors became evident when he blasted Hendry in the back with the guitar. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day then hit the ring, beat down Danhausen and Hendry, and cleared out the performers. Garcia celebrated in the middle of the ring with Mysterio and McDonagh as the segment closed.

WWE’s official account posted the clip of the guitar shot with the caption “OH NO! @RyanGarcia does not believe,” followed by a second post declaring that Garcia had aligned himself with The Judgment Day.

The angle feeds directly into SummerSlam, where Danhausen faces Dominik Mysterio on Sunday. Later in the show, Raw general manager Adam Pearce added a Human Monies on a Pole stipulation to that match at Danhausen’s request. There is no indication yet whether Garcia’s involvement extends beyond Monday’s segment.

The appearance comes six weeks before Garcia’s return to his own sport. Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of the WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn on September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, streaming on Paramount+ globally with DAZN carrying the fight in the UK and Ireland. Garcia won the belt in February with a unanimous decision over Mario Barrios. Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), the WBC’s No. 1 contender at 147 pounds, gets the first world title shot of his career. The two needed security to keep them apart at their first press conference earlier this month at Fanatics Fest in New York.