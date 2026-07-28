Dana White turns 57 today. Born July 28, 1969, in Manchester, Connecticut, the UFC CEO is spending this birthday exactly how you would expect: in the middle of the busiest, most combative stretch of his career, running Zuffa Boxing alongside TKO Group Holdings and Turki Alalshikh while simultaneously feuding with promoters, sanctioning bodies, a rival promotion’s biggest star and, on occasion, his own production truck. At this point the truck is basically a regular sparring partner.

The resume behind the birthday is the usual Dana White greatest-hits package. He and the Fertitta brothers bought the UFC for $2 million in 2001 and flipped it to Endeavor in 2016 in a deal valued north of $4 billion. He still runs the world’s biggest MMA promotion, invented an entirely new combat sport with Power Slap, and this year decided boxing needed the same treatment, launching Zuffa Boxing, which streams exclusively on Paramount Plus in the United States, and treating the entire sport like a new gym that just needs better coaching and fewer alphabet belts.

He marked the weekend before his birthday with a notable, and very Dana, course correction. After months of insisting Zuffa would crown its own champions and telling the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO to keep their hardware, White cracked the door open following Zuffa Boxing 09. “On a case by case basis trying to figure out what the fighters want and what their goals are, we will try to figure out whatever we can do to make those type of fights happen,”

“All of this is a work in progress,” White added. “My goal, and if you look at what Turki [Al-Sheikh] has done over the last several years of boxing, is to put on the biggest and the best fights that we can. Whatever it takes to achieve that, we’ll try to do.” The man who set out to rebuild the sport from the ground up is suddenly open to collaboration. Growth mindset, 57-year-old edition.

The context for the sudden openness: Jai Opetaia became the first Zuffa Boxing titleholder in March in a fight the IBF declined to sanction, and the two sides are now sorting it out in a Nevada courtroom, which is about as Zuffa-era-boxing as a story gets.

Jake Paul, never one to miss a chance to throw a verbal jab, offered White an early birthday greeting of sorts. “They went from sh*tting on all of the boxing sanctioning bodies and how they need to get rid of them for the good of boxing to now this,” Paul wrote on social media. “Truth is we need to further align promoters and the sanctioning bodies to create the biggest opportunities for boxers. That should be the goal. More transparency, more collaboration and more big fights.”

White found something else to fight over the weekend as well: his own broadcast. “The production was brutal tonight. Brutal,” White said after Zuffa Boxing 09, sounding less like a CEO and more like a coach who just watched film of his team’s worst practice. “I was texting with my guy all night long. We gotta lot of work to do.” Even on the eve of his birthday, rest is apparently not on the card, which, for Dana, is probably the highest compliment the production team could get.

Then there is the one opponent White has been fighting longer than any promoter: the blackjack pit. A self-described high roller who splits his downtime between the UFC, Power Slap and the tables, White has been shown the door by multiple Las Vegas casinos for winning too much. “Listen, Vegas is all about losing, not winning, man. They don’t like people who f***ing win!” White said of his bans, in comments reported by OutKick. The Palms famously sent him packing in 2014 after a multimillion-dollar run and handed him a championship belt reading Undisputed Blackjack Champion, 24-0, on his way out. Which means the only sanctioning body Dana White has never argued with is the one that kicked him out and gave him a belt for it.

The list of active disputes heading into year 58 is not short. White escalated his feud with Eddie Hearn at Zuffa Boxing 07 in Bournemouth while BOXXER pursued legal action against the promotion, and he has predicted that most of the sport’s top names, including Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney, will end up under the Zuffa banner by the end of 2026.

His birthday week workload reflects the schedule he has built. Zuffa Boxing 10, the promotion’s first card in Ireland, is set for August 8 at the 3Arena in Dublin with Aaron McKenna facing Etinosa Oliha, and Ryan Garcia against Conor Benn follows on September 12. No word on whether the production team is handling the cake.