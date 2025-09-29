Dana White’s ZUFFA Boxing Inks Significant Deal With Paramount Plus

By: Sean Crose

“Paramount Plus will become the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing throughout the U.S., Canada, and Latin America starting in January 2026!” So read a Monday statement from Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

“Beginning in January 2026,” the statement reads, “Paramount will exclusively distribute a full slate of Zuffa Boxing events starting with 12 action-packed cards, with plans to grow that number in subsequent years. The bouts will be available via Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+, with the potential for select events to be simulcast on CBS, America’s leading broadcast network, and other Paramount platforms.”

Dana White is, of course, a happy man, for he’s long dreamed to be a major player in the boxing game. “I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience,” he said. “There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”

Saudi Sports honcho Turki Alalshikh also has much to be pleased with at the moment. “This partnership with Paramount,” he stated, “reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around. We have seen the proof that the appetite is there, this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

Among other things, the deal indicates that boxing may not be off standard television for long. The struggling sport was recently dropped from network tv entirely. Yet with Monday’s announcement stating Zuffa Boxing has “the potential for select events to be simulcast on CBS” it appears boxing’s time away from network television might be a temporary thing.

One thing is certain – this deal puts the sport of boxing back in the spotlight. The fact that Dana White is involved means the media will be drawn to the story. What this all means for boxing however, remains to be seen. Hopefully, this will prove to be a good development for the sport. White has his own way of seeing things. His approach has worked wonders for the UFC. Will it have the same impact on boxing? And, if so, will that be a good thing? The combat sports’ world will find out soon enough.