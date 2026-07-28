Most Valuable Promotions and Matchroom Boxing announced a strategic alliance on Tuesday, a long-term collaboration between two of the sport’s largest promotional companies focused on accelerating the global growth of women’s boxing.

According to the announcement, the partnership pairs MVP’s women’s boxing platform with Matchroom’s promotional operation and roster. The two companies said they will work together to identify opportunities for elite female fighters, support world championship competition, and expand the audience for women’s boxing through premium events and increased commercial investment, rather than competing in isolation.

MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said in a joint statement: “Since launching MVPW, our goal has been to build the biggest platform in the world for women’s boxing and create transformative opportunities for female fighters at every stage of their careers. Partnering with Matchroom Boxing is another major step toward that vision. Historically, Matchroom played an instrumental role in elevating women’s boxing globally, and together we have an opportunity to create even bigger moments for the sport and the athletes driving it forward. This is about investing in the future of the sport and creating the premier destination for the world’s best female fighters.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This is a partnership not many would have seen coming. But it is one that makes perfect sense. For a long time, Matchroom has singlehandedly carried the flag for women’s boxing. In recent years, MVP have done an incredible job too. They now have an unprecedented stable of Champions and continue to break the boundaries for women’s boxing time and time again. For our female fighters to chase legacy and to fight the best, this new alliance is integral and we are fully committed to working together with MVPW to continue to grow women’s boxing.”

The two companies have history on both sides of the ledger. Paul and Hearn co-promoted all three fights between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the series widely credited with bringing women’s boxing to record audiences, with Taylor under the Matchroom banner since 2016 and Serrano signed to MVP. The relationship also produced litigation. Hearn sued Paul after the MVP co-founder accused Matchroom of paying a judge, and the two sides settled out of court in April 2025, months before the third Taylor-Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden. The friction continued into last winter, when Paul was knocked out in six rounds by Matchroom’s Anthony Joshua on December 19 in Miami, a result covered here at the time.

The alliance also lands in a changed competitive landscape. Zuffa Boxing, the TKO-backed promotion led by Dana White and Nick Khan, has spent 2026 expanding into the United Kingdom and signing established names, including Conor Benn, who left Matchroom to join the promotion. Zuffa’s stated intention to operate outside the traditional sanctioning system has already prompted one defensive pairing, with the WBO and IBF forming an alliance in May and scheduling the first joint convention in their history for December. Zuffa’s cards to date have centered on male fighters, leaving women’s boxing as a segment of the sport where MVP and Matchroom hold the deepest rosters. Hearn’s own language in Tuesday’s release, describing a choice to work together “rather than competing in isolation,” reflects a broader pattern of consolidation among boxing’s established players.

Both companies bring substantial positions in the women’s side of the sport to the alliance. In March, MVP launched MVPW, a dedicated women’s boxing platform, alongside a multi-year ESPN broadcast agreement running through 2028 and a separate Sky Sports partnership covering the United Kingdom. The MVPW roster includes Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner, Caroline Dubois, Ellie Scotney, Chantelle Cameron, and Savannah Marshall. Matchroom, which extended its DAZN broadcast deal through 2031, has promoted women’s world title fights for more than a decade and maintains its own stable of female champions and contenders.

Neither company disclosed financial terms of the alliance, and no specific events or matchups were announced Tuesday.