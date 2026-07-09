Premier Boxing Champions is joining DAZN. The two companies announced a landmark agreement Thursday that brings PBC’s marquee fight nights to the streaming platform worldwide, ending PBC’s run as the last major American boxing entity operating outside the DAZN umbrella.

The deal also brings TGB Promotions onto the platform, adding it to a roster that now includes Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, Top Rank, Queensberry, Boxxer, Salita Promotions and MF Pro. With PBC in the fold, every major promotional operation in the sport outside of Zuffa Boxing now runs its fights through DAZN.

The first event under the agreement lands quickly. Errol Spence Jr. returns July 25 against Tim Tszyu in Australia, followed by Rolly Romero defending his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez on August 22 in Las Vegas, airing on DAZN on Prime Video. Non-pay-per-view events included in the standard DAZN subscription are already scheduled for September 19 and October 17, while PBC’s biggest pay-per-view events will continue to be available through Prime Video via DAZN’s channel on the platform.

The fighter list coming over is substantial: David Benavidez, Spence, Sebastian Fundora, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, the Charlo brothers, Tszyu, Lamont Roach Jr., Jaime Munguia, Brandon Figueroa, Mario Barrios and Erislandy Lara, along with rising names like Gary Antuanne Russell and Jesus Ramos Jr.

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev called the agreement a landmark moment for boxing in the United States, saying the deal strengthens the platform’s position as the destination for the sport’s biggest fighters, promoters and events. PBC spokesperson Tim Smith framed the move as an opportunity for the sport and, most importantly, the boxers.

The practical implications are immediate. PBC’s stable has spent years walled off from the rest of the sport by exclusive broadcast arrangements, first with Showtime and Fox, then with Amazon. With Benavidez, Fundora and the rest of the roster now on the same platform as fighters from Golden Boy, Top Rank, Matchroom and Queensberry, the cross-promotional matchups that broadcast politics made impossible are, at least on paper, now just negotiations. The May 2 Benavidez vs. Zurdo Ramirez pay-per-view already previewed what PBC and Golden Boy cooperation looks like.

The bigger picture is consolidation, and it has moved fast. Top Rank signed in March. Golden Boy renewed a week later. Matchroom is locked through 2031, and Queensberry has been in place throughout. PBC was the final holdout, and as of Thursday there is no longer a major promoter in boxing whose fights do not run through DAZN. The only significant operation outside the building is Zuffa Boxing on Paramount+.

Further details on upcoming PBC events on DAZN are expected shortly.

DAZN has spent 2026 assembling the sport under one roof while its content reaches new audiences through arrangements like the TNT Sports partnership, whose debut event reached 3.2 million viewers over July 4 weekend. Whether gathering the entire traditional sport onto one platform strengthens boxing or concentrates its risk is a question that deserves more scrutiny than it is getting.