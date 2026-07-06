MannyPay Global Inc., the financial technology company backed by eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, announced Monday the launch of its United States merchant payment processing division. The company said the new division, delivered through MannyPay.io, will offer American businesses credit and debit card processing, payment gateways, point-of-sale systems, eCommerce integrations, ACH processing, business banking, and fraud prevention services, with a stated focus on reducing the cost of accepting payments.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, yet millions continue to pay unnecessarily high processing fees that directly reduce their profitability,” Pacquiao, who serves as chairman of MannyPay Global, said in a statement. “Throughout my life I have believed in creating opportunities that help people succeed. MannyPay was built with that same purpose: to give entrepreneurs access to better technology, fair pricing, and trusted support, so they can keep more of what they earn and reinvest it in their businesses, their employees, and their communities.”

Company Cites Rising Payment Costs

According to figures cited in the company’s announcement, US card processing fees reached an estimated $224 billion in 2023, and a typical American small business pays roughly 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent on every card transaction. The company also pointed to projections valuing the US digital payments market at roughly $42.6 billion in 2025, with growth to approximately $208.8 billion expected by 2035.

MannyPay Global said its platform was first established in the Philippines, where it operates as a regulated digital payments provider. The company said it will prioritize Filipino-American merchants and cross-border commerce as a launch focus in the United States, citing Pacquiao’s ties to the Filipino community.

“Our mission is much bigger than processing transactions. We are building a payments company for the next generation of commerce,” Jas Mathur, chief executive officer of MannyPay Global, said in the release. “Our vision is to build one of the world’s most trusted payment-technology brands, and this launch is only the beginning of a much larger global strategy that unifies payments, financial technology, business banking, and digital commerce under one ecosystem.”

“Working alongside Manny has reinforced what makes this partnership so special: his unwavering commitment to helping people succeed,” said Jimmy Virk, president of MannyPay Global. “We couldn’t be more excited to launch MannyPay and begin making a meaningful difference for businesses across the United States and Canada.”

Pacquiao’s Boxing Status

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs), 47, remains active in boxing alongside his business ventures. He returned from retirement in July 2025 to fight WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, a bout scored a majority draw. A professional rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the Sphere in Las Vegas, streamed on Netflix, was announced in February for later this year but has since been postponed, with a new date not yet confirmed.