Oleksandr Usyk announced he is vacating his WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles, saying he intends to have one more fight before stepping away from boxing. The Ukrainian, unbeaten in 25 professional bouts, made the announcement in a social media post, saying he wanted to make the belts “free so that the guys who are in line for them can box.” He said he is not retiring and referred to his next fight as his “last dance.”

Usyk’s team director, Sergey Lapin, told BBC Sport that Deontay Wilder is the opponent Usyk wants for that fight. “Usyk has already stated that he sees Deontay Wilder as the opponent for his last dance,” Lapin said. “It is a match-up with significant potential from a sporting, media and international perspective.” Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel, told BBC Sport that Wilder would accept the fight if offered. “If Deontay is offered a fight with Usyk, he would take it,” Finkel said.

Lapin said Zuffa Boxing, the promotional venture headed by Dana White, is among the parties being considered to stage the fight, though no deal is in place. “There is considerable interest surrounding this possibility at the moment, but no concrete agreements have been reached,” Lapin said. “Zuffa Boxing is being considered as one of the potential partners for a major international event. The final structure will be determined based on what is in the best interests of the fight, the fighters and the overall scale of the project.” Lapin added that the United States is “the most logical option” for the bout, with date and location still undecided.

White has not confirmed a deal is in place. Asked at a Zuffa Boxing press conference whether Usyk’s final fight could land under the promotion’s banner, and separately whether Wilder could be the opponent, White gave the same response both times: “Anything is possible.”

Wilder, 40, improved to 45-4-1 with 43 knockouts by beating Derek Chisora on a split decision in April, his 50th professional fight. He has not fought for a unified heavyweight title since losing his WBC belt to Fury in 2020.

Usyk’s exit from the title picture has already reshaped the division. Agit Kabayel, who had been ordered as Usyk’s mandatory WBC challenger, was elevated to full WBC champion. Murat Gassiev now holds sole claim to the WBA title. The IBF, whose belt Usyk also held, is vacant; the organization ordered top contender Frank Sanchez to negotiate with Moses Itauma for the title, giving both sides until July 29 to reach terms. Lapin said Usyk will retain the Ring Magazine championship, which the organization treats as a lineal title independent of the sanctioning bodies.

Usyk’s last fight came against kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he retained the WBC title by an 11th round stoppage after trailing on all three scorecards through ten rounds.