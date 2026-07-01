Turki Alalshikh convened a meeting of boxing’s top promoters and broadcasters in London on Tuesday, bringing together Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, DAZN and Gold Star executives for a session that ran more than four hours. Dana White did not attend.

Alalshikh posted a photo of the gathering on X, writing that the group discussed “everything” over the course of the meeting and describing it as a “big meeting today between DAZN, Queensberry, Matchroom and Gold Star.” He added that the session “will affect the future” without elaborating on specifics.

Nick Khan, president of WWE and a board member of TKO Group Holdings who also serves as an executive with Zuffa Boxing, met separately with Alalshikh and did not appear in the main group photo. Alalshikh shared a second image with Khan, captioned “with my brother and my partner Nick Khan today in London” and referencing “big surprises in the future.” It was not immediately clear why Khan was pictured apart from the larger group.

Hearn Travels Amid Ongoing Rivalry With White

Hearn confirmed his attendance to reporters in Dublin before departing for London. “I’m getting on a plane in about 45 minutes to go and see Turki and Nick Khan, who’s Dana’s boss, to see how those conversations are going to go,” Hearn said, according to BoxingScene. He added that while he considers Alalshikh a partner, he was not convinced a truce was necessary. “I’m not going to say no to the meeting, but right now, I don’t see the need for peace, if you like,” Hearn said.

The meeting followed weeks of public sparring between Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and White’s Zuffa Boxing, the promotional venture White co-founded with Khan and Alalshikh under the TKO and Sela partnership. Much of that conflict has centered on the long anticipated Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight, which remains unresolved on venue and lead promoter despite both fighters having signed contracts.

White Declines to Attend

Alalshikh first floated the idea of a sitdown days earlier, saying he hoped to bring White, Khan, Warren, Hearn and DAZN to the same table. White was noncommittal when asked about it following a UFC event over the weekend, saying he did not see a need for the conversation. He was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, with reporting from Bloody Elbow confirming he did not travel to London.

No new agreements or fight announcements emerged from the meeting as of Tuesday evening. Warren, whose Queensberry Promotions has filed a legal claim against TKO and Sela over Zuffa Boxing’s formation, also attended.