TNT Sports and DAZN reported strong numbers Thursday for the debut of The Fight, their new monthly boxing franchise, saying fight week coverage of Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell reached more than 3.2 million total viewers across TNT, truTV and DAZN over Independence Day weekend.

The figure covers the full slate of programming, including Thursday’s press conference, Friday’s weigh-in, the 30-minute Bout Camp pre-fight special, the studio shows and Saturday’s live card. The championship broadcast itself averaged 661,000 viewers across the three platforms, which the companies said was up 31 percent against comparable boxing cable telecasts in 2025 and up 227 percent against TNT’s average audience in the same July window a year ago.

Viewership peaked at 820,000 between 11:45 p.m. and midnight ET, as Mason rallied to stop Bell in the 12th round and retain his WBO lightweight title in front of a hometown Cleveland crowd of 10,101 at the Wolstein Center.

The social numbers were arguably the bigger story. Across TNT Sports and DAZN accounts on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube, the event generated 139.7 million impressions, 108.1 million video views and 5.2 million engagements. The companies said it ranked as the top-performing non-pay-per-view boxing event on social platforms since March 2026, finished first among all non-PPV events in both video views and engagements for the year, and cracked the top 10 among all 2026 boxing events in total impressions, pay-per-views included.

The Fight is built as a monthly series carrying world championship boxing throughout the year on TNT, truTV and DAZN. The second installment lands Saturday, August 1, with a double championship bill: Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda for the vacant WBC lightweight title, and Raymond Muratalla vs. Robson Conceicao for the IBF lightweight belt. Between those two bouts and Mason’s WBO reign, the franchise is quietly staking a claim to the entire lightweight division.

The numbers also make a simple point about distribution. Mason vs. Bell was a non-PPV card with a late replacement opponent, and it still nearly tripled TNT’s normal audience in the time slot the moment championship boxing landed on basic cable. For a sport that has spent the past year consolidating behind subscription walls, the debut of The Fight is a reminder of what happens when the fights are simply easy to find.