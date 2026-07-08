Rolando “Rolly” Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday, August 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be distributed as a joint pay-per-view on Prime Video and DAZN.

T-Mobile Arena announced the matchup Tuesday under the billing “Put Up or Shut Up,” with sources confirming the fight to ESPN a day earlier. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS, with a fighter presale beginning July 9. Romero and Lopez are scheduled to come face to face for the first time at a launch press conference Thursday, July 9 in Los Angeles.

Romero Returns After 15-Month Layoff

Romero, 30, of Las Vegas, has not fought since May 2025, when he entered as a heavy underdog against Ryan Garcia in Times Square, scored a second-round knockdown, and won a unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBA “regular” welterweight title. He was elevated to full champion in August after Jaron Ennis vacated the belt to move up to 154 pounds.

The Garcia victory made Romero a champion in a second weight class; he previously held the WBA super lightweight title before losing it to Isaac Cruz in March 2024. According to ESPN, Romero had been linked to potential defenses against Devin Haney and Manny Pacquiao before those discussions fell through.

Lopez Moves Up to 147 Pounds

Lopez, 28, of Brooklyn, will campaign at welterweight for the first time as he pursues a world title in a third division. The former unified lightweight champion, who defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, later won the WBO junior welterweight title from Josh Taylor and defended it three times, including a decision over Arnold Barboza Jr. on the same Times Square card where Romero beat Garcia.

Lopez lost the WBO belt to Shakur Stevenson by unanimous decision on January 31 in his most recent outing. His only other defeat came against George Kambosos Jr. in 2021.

An Even Physical Matchup

The two fighters present nearly identical dimensions. Both stand 5-foot-8 and fight from an orthodox stance, with Lopez holding a half-inch reach advantage at 68.5 inches. Both now live in the Las Vegas area, with Romero born and raised in the city.

No undercard bouts have been announced. Additional details, including start times, are expected following Thursday’s press conference.