By Larry Goldberg

If you ever watched Blue Bloods, you know how this works. Friends of the Reagan family carried courtesy cards. There were lines, and Commissioner Reagan enforced them harder on his own people than on anyone else. But if you were a friend of the family and somebody was genuinely out of line with you, it got fixed. Quietly, quickly, and correctly. That is not corruption. That is what it means to know the commissioner.

Everybody has some version of it. A cop friend you call about a ticket. A cousin at the county office who moves your paperwork to the top of the pile. A guy at the dealership. It is one of the oldest currencies in American life. Favors, relationships, a phone number that picks up on the first ring.

My boxing coach has a saying he applies to everything from jab technique to life itself. There are levels to this.

Nina Drama just showed us Dana White’s level.

For those who missed it, Nina Marie Daniele, the content creator who has become one of the most recognizable faces around the UFC, told the story this week of a stalker who came after her when her phone number leaked online. If you follow Zuffa Boxing, she is on your radar too. She has broken plenty of Zuffa news sitting across from Dana himself, which puts her in our lane as much as the MMA world’s. And this was not some harmless weirdo she was dealing with. She says he was harassing her daily and sending her cartel beheading videos. Anyone who has dealt with a genuine stalker, or watched someone they love deal with one, knows the fear she is describing. The police report that goes nowhere. The restraining order that is just paper. The waiting.

And understand something about why she had this problem in the first place. Nina is famous because of her proximity to Dana White. That is not a knock, it is the business model, and she has been brilliant at it. But the fame that comes from standing next to the most visible man in combat sports comes with the shadows that follow that kind of visibility. Her number leaks, and suddenly a sick individual has a direct line to her. Dana understood that math instantly. Her problem existed in his orbit, so it was his problem.

So she told him.

😳🚔 Nina Drama says she once told Dana White about a stalker who was harassing her daily. Dana called counter-terrorism police instantly, they found out who he was and put him on a no fly list so that he couldn’t get to Vegas: “I had counter-terrorism call me, they showed up at my house. They took all my information and by the next morning and they found my stalker. They put him on a no fly list so that he could never come to Vegas.” (via @Ninadrama) — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 25, 2026

According to Nina, Dana said one minute, and two minutes later counter-terrorism was calling her. They came to her house, took her information, and by the next morning they had identified the stalker and put him on a no fly list so he could never get to Las Vegas.

Read that timeline again. Most victims of stalking wait months for anything resembling action. Many never get it. Nina got a knock on her door the same day and a resolution by breakfast.

Now, some corners of the media want to wring their hands about this. A fight promoter with a direct line to federal muscle, what does it all mean, and so on. I understand the instinct. I have thrown my share of punches at the Zuffa machine on this very website, and I will throw more when they deserve it.

But let us be honest about what is actually happening here. Of course Dana White has a guy. Dana White has everyone. This is a man who runs with the President of the United States, whose events host the entire apparatus of American power, whose league every politician and agency wants a piece of. When we wrote about Jake Paul and the UBO, I said it myself. Dana runs with the president. He cannot do business with half the knuckleheads in boxing, and building a bubble around his orbit makes sense. The flip side of that bubble is this story. The man at the center of it can reach anyone, and the question that matters is not whether he has that reach. He obviously does. The question is what he does with it.

This is where the Blue Bloods rules apply. A courtesy card never got a Reagan family friend out of a real crime. The lines held. And the lines are holding here too. Nobody has been put on a no fly list for criticizing the UFC on the internet. The reach came out exactly once that we know of, and it came out for a woman on his team who was being terrorized by a stalker sending her beheading videos. If that is the abuse of power we are worried about, I will take it.

This is also, if we are honest, the oldest and best part of the promoter’s code. Whatever else you want to say about the fight business, the good ones protect their people. Your fighters, your staff, your broadcast crew, the people who make the show go. When one of them is in trouble, you are supposed to be the person they call, and you are supposed to answer. And if a guy in Dana’s position, with everything he has access to, could not help one of his own, what would any of it be for?

Dana answered. And the answer was counter-terrorism at your door in two minutes.

You call your cop friend about a ticket. Dana White calls and a federal watchlist gets a new name overnight. We are not the same, and on this one, that is a compliment.

There are levels to this. Nina’s stalker just found out what the top level looks like. Somebody out of line with a friend of the commissioner, and it got fixed. He can never fly to Vegas and stalk. Honestly, after counter-terrorism showed up asking about him, he is probably scared to leave his own house. Rightfully so. And to anyone else out there thinking about it, keep this lesson in mind next time you mess with powerful people’s friends.