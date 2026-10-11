Nico Ali Walsh spent a good part of 2026 in Washington. On Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, he was back in a venue where the judges turn in a decision before the night is over. It did not go his way.

Treavon Craycraft, now 10-0-1 with 3 knockouts, beat Ali Walsh by unanimous decision over eight rounds in the main event of the BiYu Promotions Heart of America card at Memorial Hall. The scores were 78-74 and 77-75 twice. Ali Walsh, in his first fight in ten months, falls to 12-3-1 with 5 knockouts.

It was a competitive fight. Craycraft was in the first main event of his career, against the most recognizable opponent he has faced, and he did enough in the close rounds to take all three cards.

Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, testified against the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act before the Senate Commerce Committee in April. He told the senators that if the bill passed as written, it should not have his grandfather’s name on it.

On September 10 he signed a letter endorsing the Senate version. Six days later the sponsors rolled it out at the committee markup, and the opposition he had been the face of was blindsided.

He listed five things he took credit for: shorter contracts, a path to free agency, rankings transparency, a firewall between promoters and managers, and financial disclosure. Three of those, the disclosure, the firewall and the rankings standards, have been federal law since the original Ali Act passed in 2000. That is five items from an active fighter with his name on the bill, and not one of them is a medical provision.

In the co-main event, Dominique “Dimes” Crowder knocked out Jayson Mama of the Philippines in the second round to win the NABA Silver bantamweight title. The undefeated Baltimore bantamweight is now 20-0 with 12 knockouts. Mama drops to 21-5-1 with 10 knockouts.

Crowder came in ranked No. 12 by the IBF. He did not let the experienced Mama settle into the fight, took control early and ended it in the second.

“I want to leave Kansas City 20-0 with that belt around my waist,” Crowder said before the fight. He did.

Crowder headlined a Boxing Insider Promotions card in Atlantic City in November 2024, where he scored a first round knockout of Duke Micah.

He is six feet tall at 118 pounds, switches stances, and is trained by Jose Guzman and Hall of Famer Mark Breland. He now has twenty wins in twenty fights, a top 15 ranking and a new belt.

Jorge Carlos of Olathe, Kansas moved to 14-0 with 12 knockouts, stopping Carlos Manuel Portillo (23-11, 17 KOs) in the second round of a scheduled ten at super lightweight. His brother Izak Carlos (9-0, 7 KOs) needed one round to stop Deivi Julio (29-19, 18 KOs) at super featherweight.

Ryan Maine (10-0, 7 KOs) stopped David Lobo Ramirez (20-8, 15 KOs) in the seventh round of a scheduled eight. Eric Valencia (8-0, 7 KOs) knocked out Martin Diaz (18-25-2, 8 KOs) in the first round at super lightweight. Jamar Pemberton (11-1, 6 KOs) won when Edwin Gamboa (13-14-2, 6 KOs) could not answer the bell for the sixth round at middleweight.

Alan Panduro Angulo (7-0, 4 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Nasser Matrane at super lightweight. Shomari Wilson (2-0, 1 KO) shut out Kynndale Prather 40-36 over four rounds at super middleweight. Hawaiian amateur standout Azariah Cottrell won her pro debut, stopping Karla Valenzuela Garcia (3-42-3, 1 KO) in the second round at lightweight.

The card was broadcast on CombatVisionTV.