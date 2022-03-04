Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano 2 Officially Rescheduled For May 14th

By: Hans Themistode

There was nothing Brian Castano wanted more than to step into the ring against Jermell Charlo again. With the Argentine born WBO 154 pound titlist believing the judges got it flat out wrong during their first showdown in July of 2021, the pair agreed to run things back on March 19th, at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

But while Castano began ramping up preparations for his undisputed contest, he suffered a slight bicep tear to his left arm. The result of the injury came following a sparring session against junior middleweight contender, Terrell Gausha.

Despite the injury, Charlo believed that team Castano was attempting to weasel their way out of their impending rematch. Ultimately, Castano provided the medical paperwork needed in order to prove the extent of his injury. Now, with all of the particulars out of the way, the pair will look to settle their differences once and for all on May 14th, at a still to be determined site.

Charlo, 31, has bounced back nicely since suffering the lone defeat of his career against Tony Harrison. Since the controversial decision, Charlo has gone on to win three consecutive bouts via stoppage, including an eighth-round demolition job against Jeison Rosario to begin his reign as a unified titlist.

Even with most of the 154-pound belts wrapped around Charlo’s waist, Castano believes that Charlo is at most, the second best fighter in the division. The 32-year-old come-forward fighter made it look incredibly easy during his showdown against Patrick Teixeira in 2021, winning nearly every round on all three judges’ scorecards and nabbing his first world title.

All along, Castano maintains that his championship mantle should already be filled with the remaining 154-pound titles that are currently in Charlo’s possession. As he now begins his healing process, Castano will look to make things much clearer against Charlo the second time around.