Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano 2 Officially Rescheduled For May 14th

Posted on 03/04/2022

By: Hans Themistode

There was nothing Brian Castano wanted more than to step into the ring against Jermell Charlo again. With the Argentine born WBO 154 pound titlist believing the judges got it flat out wrong during their first showdown in July of 2021, the pair agreed to run things back on March 19th, at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

But while Castano began ramping up preparations for his undisputed contest, he suffered a slight bicep tear to his left arm. The result of the injury came following a sparring session against junior middleweight contender, Terrell Gausha.

Despite the injury, Charlo believed that team Castano was attempting to weasel their way out of their impending rematch. Ultimately, Castano provided the medical paperwork needed in order to prove the extent of his injury. Now, with all of the particulars out of the way, the pair will look to settle their differences once and for all on May 14th, at a still to be determined site.

Charlo, 31, has bounced back nicely since suffering the lone defeat of his career against Tony Harrison. Since the controversial decision, Charlo has gone on to win three consecutive bouts via stoppage, including an eighth-round demolition job against Jeison Rosario to begin his reign as a unified titlist.

Even with most of the 154-pound belts wrapped around Charlo’s waist, Castano believes that Charlo is at most, the second best fighter in the division. The 32-year-old come-forward fighter made it look incredibly easy during his showdown against Patrick Teixeira in 2021, winning nearly every round on all three judges’ scorecards and nabbing his first world title.

All along, Castano maintains that his championship mantle should already be filled with the remaining 154-pound titles that are currently in Charlo’s possession. As he now begins his healing process, Castano will look to make things much clearer against Charlo the second time around.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vitali Klitschko Shown Fully Engaged In Military Defense Of Ukraine
February 25th
Errol Spence Jr. Praises Yordenis Ugas: “He’s A Tough Competitor, Comes To Fight; I Thought He Won The Shawn Porter Fight”
March 2nd
Shakur Stevenson: “Bud Is The Best Fighter In Boxing, If Canelo Was At His Weight, Bud Would Beat Canelo”
February 23rd
Martinez Dethrones Ancajas, Wins IBF Super Flyweight Title In High Octane Affair
February 26th
Canelo: "I'll Fight Anybody, But They Need To Fight Each Other, Too"
March 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend