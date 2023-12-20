Listen Now:  
Jermell Charlo Arrested For “Assaulting A Family Member” In Texas

Posted on 12/20/2023

By: Sean Crose

The Daily Mail has reported that Jermell Charlo was arrested in Texas last week “for ‘assaulting a family member.'” According to the Mail: “Boxer Jermell Charlo was arrested in Texas on December 16 for allegedly assaulting a family member, resulting in bodily harm.” The specifics on what exactly happened are unclear, though law enforcement confirmed the arrest to the Mail. A mugshot of the 33 year old Charlo has also been made public. The victim of the reported assault has not been named. The 35-2-1 fighter has not commented on the situation. He lives in the Houston area.

Charlo, who holds numerous junior middleweight titles, was last in the ring back in September when Canelo Alvarez easily handled him in a battle for Canelo’s super middleweight titles. Charlo’s twin brother, Jermall, is the WBC middleweight titlist. He recently returned to the ring after an absence of over two years. Neither Charlo brother is scheduled for his next fight. Jermell may have to wait a while to fight again, should he end up incarcerated or if legal proceedings drag on.

