Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

It's Official: Oleksander Usyk-Tyson Fury REmatch To GO DOwn December 21'st

Featured 2 Headlines

Frank Warren: Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson FUry 2 "will be set within the next month"

Featured 2 Headlines

mike tyson SUffers Medical Emergency In-Air WHile on flight to los angeles

Featured 2 Headlines

Jack Catterall Wins Heated Battle Against Josh Taylor 

Featured 2 Headlines

Errol Spence set to face sebastian fondora in return this fall

Featured 2

It’s Official: Oleksander Usyk-Tyson Fury REmatch To GO DOwn December 21’st

Published

By: Sean Crose

The first fight was certainly memorable. Now Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are going to square off again. The first battle between the two men went down earlier this month in Saudi Arabia. It was a see-saw affair, but Usyk knocked down Fury in the ninth and continued to fight well once Fury returned to his feet. After the final bell had rung that evening in Saudi Arabia, the judges’ awarded Usyk a decision win as well as the title of undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Fury had the chance to redeem himself in the ring, however, as both he had Usyk had signed an option to fight a rematch before the first fight had even gone down.

Image

Sure enough, both men are willing to do it all over again – once more in Saudi Arabia. “The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season,” Saudi Arabian sports honcho Turki Alalshikh posted on social media Wednesday. “The world will watch another historical fight again…Our commitment to boxing fans continues…We hope you enjoy it… ” If the second fight is as intriguing as the first fight was, chances are, people will.

For the supersized Fury, the key in the rematch will be his being able to keep Usyk from hurting him. After all, if Usyk hadn’t hurt Fury in the first battle, the ending may have ended up being much different. Usyk, on the other hand, has to be prepared for a Fury who has altered his game plan. Fury, for those who don’t know, is able to both box and brawl. He largely boxed the first time. Team Usyk may prepare for a more aggressive Fury in the rematch this December. Sure enough, questions of how this second fight will play out are part of what makes it so intriguing.

One potential issue, however, is the fact that – unlike the first fight – the rematch won’t be for the undisputed heavyweight crown. There’s no guarantee that all four of boxing’s top organizations – the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO – will all agree to Usyk engaging in a rematch with Fury. Will that really matter, though? Usyk has proven he’s the man at heavyweight by beating Fury. And, should Fury win the rematch, there’s no doubt he will have proven it’s he who is the top dog in the division.

This may be one of those rare instances where the titles at stake don’t matter all that much.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Errol Spence set to face sebastian fondora in return this fall

By: Sean Crose ESPN is reporting that former welterweight titlist Errol Spence is returning to the ring this coming October to face Sebastian Fundora...

5 days ago

Featured 2

Jack Catterall Wins Heated Battle Against Josh Taylor 

By: Sean Crose The two men had met before. Back in 2022, Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor met in Scotland and fought a close,...

4 days ago

Featured 2

mike tyson SUffers Medical Emergency In-Air WHile on flight to los angeles

By: Sean Crose Just weeks away from his scheduled July 20th fight with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency while on a...

2 days ago

Featured 2

Frank Warren: Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson FUry 2 “will be set within the next month”

By: Sean Crose “He was very disappointed but very philosophical,” promoter Frank Warren has told Sky Sports about his fighter, former heavyweight titlist Tyson...

1 day ago