By: Sean Crose

Isaac Cruz is entertaining. And, in a boxing world that currently seems to be in a standstill all around, it’s nice to see that Mr Cruz will be fighting this weekend, defending his minor junior welterweight title against Nestor Bravo in San Diego. Cruise may be expected to win, which is understandable, but one never knows I’m boxing. One thing is certain, Mexico’s Cruise will most certainly leave it all out in the rain. That’s just what the man does. What’s more he’s good at it. Those who wonder if Cruz can be as effectively aggressive as he seems need only watches his defeat of Raleigh Romero a few years back.

Cruz may have been defeated by Gervonta Davis and others, but he’s never not been interesting to see. He’s a pure fighter in a way. He hits the body with thudding precision. He finishes opponents with a viciousness some fighters can only dream of having. He’s also more effective defensively than he’s given credit for, crouching and bobbing as he moves in. It’s a style reminiscent of Mike Tyson, Jack Dempsey and other notables. Make no mistake about it, Cruz is a good fighter, no he’s an excellent fighter. He just may not be the best fighter out there among his peers.

Still if he pulls out the victory Saturday which he is expected to, then other big fights might be on the way. Ryan Garcia comes to mind. In other words even though Cruz isn’t seen as a star, he could be good enough to mix it up with the stars. That’s important, as it shows that at the very least the guy can get some big money. It also hints that Cruz could perhaps, PERHAPS, rise above his current skill set on his way to eventually becoming a plus fighter himself.

Again, it’s Cruz’ entertainment value that makes him worth watching. People like to see fighters engage the way Pitbull does. The fact that he beat Romero and gave Gervonta Davis a real run doesn’t hurt either. No one really knows what the future may hold for Cruz. That in and of itself makes him well worth watching. That’s why the fighter remains popular like his former opponent Davis and his other former opponent, Romero. Cruz is one of those fighters who comes with a question mark. That not only makes for good ratings, it also makes for interested viewers.

One more thing that makes Cruz a point of interest… he has a fighter’s outlook. That’s a rare thing these days, where boxers look for clout online and the biggest paychecks possible even when they don’t deserve them. Cruise is a throwback. Think Roberto Duran with a bit – perhaps just a bit – less of an edge. He’s a warrior in a world where few seem to want to frequently get in the ring. It actually is hard to imagine Cruz preening as if he were more of an attraction or a more talented fighter than he is. The guy keeps it real.

That’s something Nestor Bravo, Cruz’ opponent on Saturday might want to keep in mind. Then again, Cruz may want to keep his eye on Bravo. With all the talk of bigger fights down the road it’s easy to lose focus and this is a chance of a lifetime for Bravo. Expect him to make the most of it. A loss at this point would be absolutely catastrophic for Cruz especially when one considers the fact that his opponent is largely unknown. And right now Cruz’ future career might be looking bright, provided he win this weekend.