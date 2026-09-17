By: Sean Crose

Years ago I spent a bit of time on the phone with a retired all-time great fighter. I asked how did he manage to save his money when so many of his successful peers did not. He informed me that you had to get rid of the extra sports car and extravagant living if you wanted to keep the money it was so hard to earn.That’s always stuck in my head. Fighters traditionally have a hard time keeping their money largely because of shady associates, but also because of simple mismanagement of funds after retirement. Hence the endless need for comebacks in the fight game.

The sport of boxing is littered with fighters who had to come back for another payday. It’s a sad story to say the least. And while it’s true some fighters just get back in the ring out of boredom or a drive for past glory those who fight out of necessity are sad cases no matter how freely they have blown their money in the past. That being said retired legend Terrence Crawford does not to the casual observer appear as a person who has squandered his money away. He’s a deliberate guy both in and out of the ring.

Which is why there is absolutely no need in the world for the man to have to get back in the ring to fight the likes of Ryan Garcia, Boots Ennis or any number of fighters that people might want to put them up against. Let’s face it prime Crawford would dust Garcia, and Eñnis. at least the version of them operating now. Since it’s been a while since Crawford was last in action, there really is no need in the world for him to come back to fight again.Individuals should focus on their own finances rather than the finances of former greats. With that being said it’s doubtful Crawford doesn’t havequite a bit salted way in the bank for both himself and his family. He’s been a tough fighter and a feature attraction for a while. That’s why he’s wanted so badly in the ring by some right now. He’s a big name which means big dollars and he’s aging, which means there’s more of a chance that he’d lose. Why wouldn’t a Garcia or an Ennis call out for Crawford? It’s smart business to do so. That doesn’t mean Crawford has to acquiesce though.

Regarding Crawford the facts are this: he retired with a perfect record of 42wins and 32 knockouts. He has beaten the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Victor Postal, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, and a whole list of others. He was able to box exceptionally well – probably achieving the title of top stance switcher since the reign of Marvin Hagler back in the 80s. Like Hagler, Crawford also had to wait and wait and wait before he finally was recognized for being the great fighter that he was. After all of that why in the world would the man want to come back now at the age of a 38?

Say whatever you will about Garcia and Ennis, but they’re both serious craftsman who are very talented and well worth watching. They represent the new era. And Crawford not only isn’t a part of that era he simply doesn’t want to be. Besides a victory over someone from a previous generation doesn’t ring as well as one might think it does. Larry Holmes took criticism for fighting a washed Muhammad Ali. Before that Rocky Marciano beat a way over the hill Joe Lewis. He’s known for a lot, Marciano, but not for besting Louis at the time.