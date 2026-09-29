Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua arrived in London on Tuesday ahead of their first face-to-face press conference, which goes ahead Wednesday evening after a week of disputes that threatened both the event and the fight itself.

The press conference takes place at the British Airways ARC at Olympia from 6pm BST, 1pm Eastern. A limited number of free tickets have been made available to the public. It will stream live on Netflix YouTube, Netflix Sports TikTok and X, Turki Alalshikh’s X, Facebook and YouTube channels, and Ring Magazine’s YouTube.

Joshua travelled from his training camp in Dubai. Fury had been training in Florida.

The fight takes place December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, live on Netflix globally at no additional cost to members, with UK plans starting at £7.99 a month.

The week’s disputes appear resolved or parked. Fury enrolled with VADA on Monday evening after Joshua’s camp indicated he might skip the press conference over it. Spencer Brown, Fury’s manager, confirmed Tuesday that the fight is going ahead and that remaining contract issues had been ironed out.

Dana White is not expected to attend, according to BoxingScene, matching an earlier SunSport report. Bloody Elbow reported that Matchroom’s position is that White cannot be involved in the press conference at all because of his Zuffa Boxing affiliation. Hearn has told reporters all outstanding issues are resolved for now. Neither Sela, The Ring nor Netflix has publicly addressed White’s promotional role.

The start time also remains unsettled. Brown told Playbook Boxing that a 2am ring walk is “far too late,” adding: “People don’t want to be in a stadium at 2am freezing. Look we’re still negotiating it, it’s ongoing.” Eddie Hearn has said he expects ring walks around 1am to 1.30am, while acknowledging it could drift later. The Telegraph has reported the contracts cap the ring walks at 2am UK time.