Full Card For Canelo – GGG Announced

The full card for the long-anticipated trilogy showdown featuring world champions Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin on Saturday, September 17 is complete. Led by super-flyweight sensation Jesse Rodriguez in a co-main title battle against Israel Gonzalez, other thrilling matchups will fill an exciting night leading into the most anticipated fight of the year.

The event will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan)​ and is in partnership with Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions.

The Canelo vs. GGG III full card will include:

In the co-main, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defending his WBC World Super-Flyweight title and looking to strengthen his fighter of the year claims against Israel Gonzalez , the Mexican challenger who is ready to lay it all on the line.

defending his WBC World Super-Flyweight title and looking to strengthen his fighter of the year claims against , the Mexican challenger who is ready to lay it all on the line. Ali Akhmedov and Gabriel Rosado clashing for the IBF North American Super-Middleweight title – the big-hitting 27-year-old Akhmedov’s third fight on a card topped by his fellow countryman Golovkin, in a clash that is a must-win for 36-year-old Rosado.

and clashing for the IBF North American Super-Middleweight title – the big-hitting 27-year-old Akhmedov’s third fight on a card topped by his fellow countryman Golovkin, in a clash that is a must-win for 36-year-old Rosado. Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams taking on Kieron Conway for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title.

taking on for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title. Diego Pacheco fighting for his first pro belt in his second battle over ten rounds when he meets Enrique Collazo , the 2012 Olympian and six-time Puerto Rican National champion.

fighting for his first pro belt in his second battle over ten rounds when he meets , the 2012 Olympian and six-time Puerto Rican National champion. Marc Castro appearing on his fifth Canelo undercard since making his debut in December 2020, this time against Kevin Montiel Mendoza in his first bout over eight rounds.

appearing on his fifth Canelo undercard since making his debut in December 2020, this time against in his first bout over eight rounds. Aaron ‘The Alien King’ Aponte mixing it up against unbeaten Mexican prospect Fernando Molina .

mixing it up against unbeaten Mexican prospect . Anthony Herrera getting the chance to bounce back to winning ways as he takes on Delvin McKinley.

It all leads into the third installment of the classic modern rivalry between Canelo and Golovkin, with the Mexican king putting his undisputed Super-Middleweight crown on the line against Kazakhstan’s reigning WBA and IBF Middleweight ruler in the most anticipated match up of 2022.

Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN around on the world and on DAZN PPV in the U.S. ($64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers, which includes one month’s subscription to DAZN), Canada (CAD $64.99 for current and CAD $89.98 for new subscribers), UK and Ireland (£9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers), Australia (AUD $44.99 for current and AUD $58.98 for new subscribers), and New Zealand (NZD $24.99 for current and NZD $39.98 for new subscribers). Excluded territories include Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan.