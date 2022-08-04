Full Card For Canelo – GGG Announced

The full card for the long-anticipated trilogy showdown featuring world champions Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin on Saturday, September 17 is complete. Led by super-flyweight sensation Jesse Rodriguez in a co-main title battle against Israel Gonzalez, other thrilling matchups will fill an exciting night leading into the most anticipated fight of the year.
The event will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan) and is in partnership with Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions.
The Canelo vs. GGG III full card will include:
It all leads into the third installment of the classic modern rivalry between Canelo and Golovkin, with the Mexican king putting his undisputed Super-Middleweight crown on the line against Kazakhstan’s reigning WBA and IBF Middleweight ruler in the most anticipated match up of 2022.
Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN around on the world and on DAZN PPV in the U.S. ($64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers, which includes one month’s subscription to DAZN), Canada (CAD $64.99 for current and CAD $89.98 for new subscribers), UK and Ireland (£9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers), Australia (AUD $44.99 for current and AUD $58.98 for new subscribers), and New Zealand (NZD $24.99 for current and NZD $39.98 for new subscribers). Excluded territories include Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan.
