Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Full Card For Canelo – GGG Announced

Posted on 08/04/2022

The full card for the long-anticipated trilogy showdown featuring world champions Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin on Saturday, September 17 is complete. Led by super-flyweight sensation Jesse Rodriguez in a co-main title battle against Israel Gonzalez, other thrilling matchups will fill an exciting night leading into the most anticipated fight of the year. 

The event will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan)​ and is in partnership with Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions.

A picture containing text, person, person Description automatically generated

The Canelo vs. GGG III full card will include:

  • In the co-main, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defending his WBC World Super-Flyweight title and looking to strengthen his fighter of the year claims against Israel Gonzalez, the Mexican challenger who is ready to lay it all on the line.
  • Ali Akhmedov and Gabriel Rosado clashing for the IBF North American Super-Middleweight title – the big-hitting 27-year-old Akhmedov’s third fight on a card topped by his fellow countryman Golovkin, in a clash that is a must-win for 36-year-old Rosado.
  • Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams taking on Kieron Conway for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title.
  • Diego Pacheco fighting for his first pro belt in his second battle over ten rounds when he meets Enrique Collazo, the 2012 Olympian and six-time Puerto Rican National champion.
  • Marc Castro appearing on his fifth Canelo undercard since making his debut in December 2020, this time against Kevin Montiel Mendoza in his first bout over eight rounds. 
  • Aaron ‘The Alien King’ Aponte mixing it up against unbeaten Mexican prospect Fernando Molina.
  • Anthony Herrera getting the chance to bounce back to winning ways as he takes on Delvin McKinley

It all leads into the third installment of the classic modern rivalry between Canelo and Golovkin, with the Mexican king putting his undisputed Super-Middleweight crown on the line against Kazakhstan’s reigning WBA and IBF Middleweight ruler in the most anticipated match up of 2022.

Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN around on the world and on DAZN PPV in the U.S. ($64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers, which includes one month’s subscription to DAZN), Canada (CAD $64.99 for current and CAD $89.98 for new subscribers), UK and Ireland (£9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers), Australia (AUD $44.99 for current and AUD $58.98 for new subscribers), and New Zealand (NZD $24.99 for current and NZD $39.98 for new subscribers). Excluded territories include Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo: "Crawford Is A Better Fighter" Than Spence
August 3rd
Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: "We're "Working To Get It Done For Y'all"
August 3rd
Keith Thurman Channels Muhammad Ali: "I’m Too Pretty, I'm Too Blessed DSG Can Never Pass The Keith Thurman Test!"
August 1st
Danny Garcia Outclasses Jose Benavidez
July 31st
Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career
July 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend