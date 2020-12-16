FS1 Undercard Results: Perez Knocks Out Garcia In Four

By: Sean Crose

The Shrine Expo Hall hosted a Wednesday night broadcast of the PBC on FS1 from Los Angeles. Undefeated welterweight Eimantas Stanionis was set to headline the card by facing Janer Gonzalez in a scheduled ten rounder. First up, however, the 13-0-2 featherweight Jose Garcia faced the 8-1-1 Jose Perez in a scheduled eight round affair.

The first round was an exciting affair, as the two men traded punches effectively. There was an injury free headbutt at the beginning of the second, a round where both men continued to engage freely. Garcia went to the body hard in the third in the hopes of weakening his man. Both men ended the round with hard shots. Garcia started to get starched by Perez’ shots early in the fourth. The barrage continued, sending Garcia down and out.