Golf Saudi and the Asian Tour on Thursday postponed the PIF Saudi International, scheduled for November 18-21 at Riyadh Golf Club, the fifth Saudi event in three days to be moved off the fall calendar. The Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli card on October 31 and WWE Crown Jewel on November 7, both in Riyadh and both earlier than the golf, remain on their dates.

The joint statement said the postponement came “following an assessment of the organisational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament, to ensure the event is delivered to a standard befitting its international stature and meets the expectations of players and fans.” It said the Asian Tour “remains in direct contact with its players and members regarding the schedule and next steps” and that “further details will be announced in due course.” No new date was given. Asian Tour commissioner Cho Minn Thant said, “We would like to thank Golf Saudi for its continued support and valued partnership,” and that the Tour looks forward to its players competing in Riyadh in the future.

The wording matches the Riyadh Season statement on Wednesday that moved the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition from October 21-24 to December 27-30, citing “an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament.” Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, wrote on X that the tennis “has been postponed due to logistical reasons.”

Also this week, FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation postponed the FIFAe Finals in Jeddah, which were to run October 16-25. Their statement said the decision “follows an assessment of recent developments in the region.” Brazil and Japan had withdrawn their teams on October 10. On Thursday the GCC General Secretariat confirmed the postponement of the EU-Gulf summit set for Riyadh on October 24, with no new date, according to Al-Monitor. The Saudi Pro League has postponed three fixtures, citing what it called logistical considerations, and AFC president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said he was in “no hurry to make a decision” on the January 2027 Asian Cup and could wait until the end of November.

The postponements follow a Houthi missile strike on King Khalid International Airport on October 10 that Saudi authorities said killed 12 people and injured 309, a second strike the next day on a passenger terminal reported to have killed one more, and continued launches at the capital since. The Houthis claimed another ballistic missile launch at the airport on Wednesday evening, which the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has suspended operations at the airport through October 17.

Governments have adjusted their guidance. The U.S. State Department placed Saudi Arabia at Level 3, Reconsider Travel, on October 12. The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued security alerts on each of the last three days. Thursday’s alert said U.S. government employees “require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom,” suggested private car, train and bus as alternatives to flying, and listed airports in Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as operational. Among its instructions to citizens: “Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings.” It also relayed a Saudi Interior Ministry warning that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability,” and said U.S. citizens have been detained for taking photos of airports and impact sites.

The UK Foreign Office, in advice updated October 13, advises against all but essential travel to Riyadh province and to every airport in Saudi Arabia except Medina. It tells British nationals to “stay away from King Khalid International Airport until it is secure” and says further attacks on airports are “very likely.” The Mexican embassy has advised its citizens to avoid the areas around the Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports. Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group, Etihad and Qatar Airways have suspended Riyadh service for varying periods.

Against that, the boxing card has not moved. Alalshikh wrote on October 11 that “Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing.” Alvarez gave an interview to The Ring on Wednesday in which he discussed the fight as going ahead and did not address the security situation. Asked about his plans, he said he wants to fight again soon, around February, because he has two fights left on his Riyadh deal: “Quiero hacer esta pelea en Riad y luego la siguiente en febrero.” On Mbilli: “He’s a champion and he’s a very aggressive fighter. He go forward, throws a lot of punches and that make me excited because it’s good styles to make a good fight. Could be Fight of the Year.” There has been no statement from Mbilli, the WBC super middleweight champion, or his promoter, Eye of the Tiger Management.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said Tuesday he plans to attend. “Es un tema muy complicado, lo que se dice es que sigue la pelea adelante,” he told reporters in Mexico City. “A mí me parece totalmente irresponsable que estén nuestros boxeadores allá, nuestros jueces, referís, representantes, y no ir. Entonces lo más seguro es que yo estaré viajando a Riad a fines de mes.” He added, “Dios quiera que todo se arregle, que todo siga, que se logre controlar todo este tema.” In English, Sulaiman said the situation is very complicated and the fight is said to be going ahead, that it would be totally irresponsible for the WBC’s boxers, judges, referees and representatives to be there and for him not to go, that he will most likely travel to Riyadh at the end of the month, and that he hopes everything is resolved and brought under control.

The October 31 card, billed as Mexico vs. The World under The Ring and Riyadh Season, carries four title fights: Mbilli’s WBC defense against Alvarez, Jaime Munguia’s WBA super middleweight defense against Nikita Zon, Rafael Espinoza’s WBO featherweight mandatory against Lorenzo Parra, and Lindolfo Delgado vs. Arthur Biyarslanov for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title. The main event is set for 3 a.m. local time to reach prime time in Mexico and the United States, with DAZN carrying it on pay-per-view.

Boxing is also adding Saudi dates rather than removing them. Dan Rafael reported Wednesday that Carlos Adames, the WBC middleweight champion who signed with Zuffa Boxing on October 13, is planned to make his debut in a non-title bout in Riyadh in November, and that Zuffa is planning one show there in November and another in December, which he wrote “obviously depends on status of the war & unrest in the region.” The WBC this week approved Adames for a non-title fight above 160 pounds on November 17 ahead of his mandatory against Meiirim Nursultanov, with the condition that he forfeits the title if he loses. The WBC named no venue. Zuffa Boxing and TKO have not commented.

Crown Jewel, one week after the boxing card at Riyadh Season Stadium, was promoted for Riyadh on Monday’s Raw with Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green announced. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that Riyadh “is still the plan for Crown Jewel” and that a U.S. city is “on the table” as a contingency, while PWInsider reported WWE has had no conversations about moving the event and will make no decision without the approval of the private security firm advising it. WWE and TKO have made no public statement.

The airport is due to reopen Saturday. Riyadh Season is scheduled to open Wednesday. The fight is 16 days out.