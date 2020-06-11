ESPN Boxing Results: Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente Full Card Outcome

Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente

Jessie Magdaleno (28-1, 19 KOs) made it three wins in a row as he won an ugly contest against Yenifel Vicente (36-5-2, 28 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vicente just couldn’t seem to do anything right on the night, consistently getting called for punches that strayed below the belt line. To make matters worse, Vicente found himself on the deck on two separate occasions.

After another series of low blows in the final round, the referee stepped in to disqualify Vicente and end the night early.

Adam Lopez vs Luis Coria

It was all action, all the time in the opener of tonight’s Top Rank card headlined by Jessie Magdaleno and Yenifel Vicente.

Featherweight contender Adam Lopez (14-2, 6 KOs) moved back into the winners circle with a victory over Luis Coria (12-3, 7 KOs). But it wasn’t easy for him to do so. Coria came into the contest swinging from the opening bell. It didn’t take Lopez long to realize that he had a dog fight on his hands and met fire with fire. He quickly adapted and pushed his man back. Much of the contest played out in a phone booth with both men having their moments.

Gabriel Muratalla vs Fernando Robles

Gabriel Muratalla (3-0, 3 KOs) came into his contest Fernando Robles (2-3) as an undefeated fighter and made sure he left like one as well. Muratalla came out fast, setting the pace and forcing his man to think fast.

Robles ostensibly couldn’t think fast enough as a right hand to head sent him down the deck. He stumbled to his feet but the referee in charge called an end to the contest.

Eric Mondragon vs Mike Sanchez

Four rounds just wasn’t good enough to pick a winner between Eric Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs).

Things started off great for Sanchez as he dropped his man during the opening round. Everything seemed to be going his way until he was caught cold with a left hand from Mondragon which sent him to the canvas as well. The remaining three rounds played out too close for comfort. When the final bell rang, it was clear that there just wasn’t enough time. The judges scoring the contest gave Mondragon the bout 39-37 but was quickly overruled by the following two judges that scored it 38-38.