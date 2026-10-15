Sixteen days out, Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli is still the fight on the calendar: October 31 in Riyadh, for Mbilli’s WBC super middleweight title, with a 3 a.m. local ring walk and DAZN carrying it on pay-per-view. The security situation around the card is covered separately. This is the fight.

Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) has not boxed since September 13, 2025, when Terence Crawford took his undisputed super middleweight championship by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow the following month. Crawford retired without granting a rematch, and the WBC belt he left behind went to Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), who had held the interim title since a first-round knockout of Maciej Sulecki in June 2025 and defended it in a draw with Lester Martinez on the Crawford undercard. When Hamzah Sheeraz chose to pursue the WBO title against Diego Pacheco rather than fight Mbilli for the vacant WBC belt, the WBC elevated Mbilli to full champion.

So Alvarez comes back as the challenger, at 36, against a 31-year-old pressure fighter who has never lost. The fight was first set for September 12 and moved to October 31. Alvarez explained the delay this week in an interview with The Ring: “Because I wasn’t ready. I have a little bit of problems with the family I need to fix and everything. And I like to have a pre-camp and then come to the training camp, so that’s why I postponed that fight, because I learned from the past, you know. At this level, between win or lose, it’s a tiny margin.”

On what he sees in Mbilli: “He’s a champion and he’s a very aggressive fighter. He go forward, throws a lot of punches and that make me excited because it’s good styles to make a good fight. Could be Fight of the Year.”

On why he is still doing this: “I love boxing. Sometimes I try to say ‘why am I here if I accomplish everything?’ but I love boxing. That’s why I’m here, because I still love boxing and I enjoy it a lot.”

The Crawford loss is still on his mind. He said he has watched it back “like five times, and it was very close. It’s not that much that separates us. But, yeah, it’s a very fine line between winning and losing, but I know what happened and I know my mistakes, and plus Crawford is a great fighter and you need to be 100 percent.” Asked about a rematch, he said: “I hope so. If you realize that I always did good in my rematches. So, I always do good in the rematch, so I hope that fight happens again.” In February, on the Mr. Verzace Podcast, he was blunter about the night itself: “My body didn’t respond the way I really wanted. I had cramps in my legs. He had a better strategy than me. I know what mistakes I made in the fight and in the training camp.”

At the May press conference that launched the fight, Alvarez dismissed the age question: “If I’m 50 years old, he still can’t beat me. He’s a champion, a dangerous fighter, throws a lot of punches and is strong, but in this life, he cannot beat me. I’m so confident. Always confident, because I know where I am, how I train, feel and how good I am.”

Mbilli, a Cameroon-born Frenchman who fights out of Montreal under Eye of the Tiger Management and trains with Marc Ramsay, has heard that and said he will take it. “Canelo is getting old. It’s a good time for me to fight him,” he said in February. In June, to DAZN: “I think his performance levels are going down, but he’s still very dangerous. It’s perfect timing for me to beat him. He’s never fought people who throw a lot of punches like me, and put on a lot of pressure. Physically, I want to destroy him. I hope he will be ready, because it will be an amazing fight. I think he will regret being in the ring. I will not change anything.”

A month out, he told Flashscore the extra time had helped: “This time, we’ve arrived with our batteries recharged and our full arsenal.” On whether Alvarez is taking him lightly: “I don’t know whether he’s genuinely underestimating me, in which case that’s good for me. If he’s expecting an easy night, he’ll be the first to pay the price. In any case, the result will be the same, because we’re preparing to impose my tactics.” On the matchup: “Historically, Canelo is rarely the one who backs up. I’m going to bring the Mexican style.” On the mileage: “The man has nearly 70 professional fights. Nobody becomes stronger or better by getting beaten up for more than 20 years.” And on what he thinks the fight can be: “I believe it has the potential to be the fight of the decade. Our hour of glory is coming on October 31.”

Mbilli credits the Sulecki knockout as the win that put him here and calls Ramsay’s team “the best coaching team in the world.” The Martinez draw is the one blemish on the record and the one fight in which a high-volume opponent made him work for every round, which is the template Alvarez’s counterpunching has punished for 20 years. Alvarez, for his part, has not fought a pressure fighter with Mbilli’s output since Gennadiy Golovkin, and has not been the smaller, older man in the ring since Dmitry Bivol.

Underneath, Jaime Munguia defends the WBA super middleweight title against Nikita Zon, Rafael Espinoza makes a WBO featherweight mandatory against Lorenzo Parra, and Lindolfo Delgado meets Arthur Biyarslanov for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title, on a 10-bout card billed as Mexico vs. The World. Alvarez says he wants to fight again in February with two bouts left on his Riyadh Season deal. Mbilli says October 31 is his hour. One of them is right.