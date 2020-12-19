Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Undercard Results: Austin Williams Takes Out Isiah Jones In The First

With a nickname like “Ammo,” Austin Williams (7-0, 6 KOs) showed exactly why he was given such an alias. The undefeated middleweight prospect wasted no time at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as he jumped to the middle of the ring.

Once there, his opponent in Isiah Jones (9-4, 3 KOs) met him there but quickly regretted that decision. Williams hurt his man badly within seconds and finished him shortly after.