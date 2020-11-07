PBC On Fox: Sanchez Crushes Howard In Three

By: Sean Crose

The 15-0 rising heavyweight Frank Sanchez and the 15-3 Brian Howard threw down at the Microsoft Theater in LA Saturday night in a scheduled 10 round battle. Sanchez made it clear that he was going to be aggressive from pretty much the first round. It was clear the man was looking to make his mark. Howard, on the other hand, essentially spent the earlier rounds playing defense.

In the third round, Sanchez landed hard and sent his man to the the mat through a strong combination. Howard was able to get back to his feet and was essentially saved by the bell. A thunderous shot put Howard back on the mat early in the fourth. Howard tried to hold, but ended up on the mat again.

Howard bravely rose to his feet once more, and held. He was able to last a bit longer, but Sanchez unloaded again later in the round, leading the referee to save Howard from further punishment by stopping the bout.