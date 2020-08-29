Martinez-Arcon Battle To Draw

By: Sean Crose

The 8-0 super lightweight Abram Martinez battled the 10-0 Luis Arcon in a scheduled 8 rounder at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. It was the opening bout in a three fight card presented by PBC and broadcast live on Fox. The first round saw both men act with a bit of caution. The fighters traded heavy leather in the second. Arcon was dropped at the end of the round but was able to beat the count. Martinez landed well again in the third. The men continued to exchange in the fourth. It was an exciting opening bout.

Arcon effectively employed distance in the fifth…and continued to in the sixth. Martinez was able to land well in the seventh. Martinez got dropped at the final bell, but was able to get to his feet. The judges ruled the fight a 76-74, 76-74, 75-75 draw.