ESPN Boxing Results: Nikoloz Sekhniashvili Takes Down Isiah Jones

Isiah Jones found (8-2, 3 KOs) found out quickly that Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (6-0, 4 KOs) hits as hard as anyone he has ever faced before. After tasting a bit of his man’s power in the first round, Jones decided that the best place to be was on the ropes. His game plan worked as he ended the fight upright. But it did nothing to impress the judges as he was overpowered through the course of 6 rounds.

All judges scoring the contest were in agreement when their scorecards were tallied up. 60-54 twice and 59-55 all in favor of Sekhniashvili.