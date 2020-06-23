ESPN Boxing Results: Miguel Contreras Cruises to Unanimous Decision Victory Over Rolando Vargas

Both Miguel Contreras (11-0, 6 KOs) and Rolando Vargas (5-1, 5 KOs) came into their super lightweight contest tonight as undefeated prospects. Yet, it was Contreras who left the ring with the 0 still in his loss column.

Vargas was simply one step slow all night long as Contreras continually beat his man to the punch. As the rounds ticked by Vargas became more and more desperate and began to throw big shots. None landed however. And Contreras cruised to a unanimous decision victory. Each judge scoring the contest had it 58-56 in favor of Contreras.