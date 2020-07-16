ESPN Boxing Results: Martino Jules Squeaks By Alex Jumakhonov

Martino Jules (10-0, 2 KOs) nearly saw his undefeated record blemished for the first time in his career. In the co main event against Alex Jumakhonov (8-3-2, 4 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jules was pushed to the absolute limit.

Jamakhonov pushed the pace and punished his opponent on the inside. Jules however, made the adjustments and began to out box his man. In the end, he did just enough to squeak by with a unanimous decision victory. The final scorecards were as followed: 76-76 and two scores of 78-74 all in favor of Jules.