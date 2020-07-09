ESPN Boxing Results: Joshua Orta Comes Up Short Against Joshafat Ortiz

A pair of undefeated fighters graced the ring at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas when Joshua Orta (7-1, 2 KOs) took on Joshafat Ortiz (8-0, 4 KOs).

It was nonstop leather from the opening bell as both man landed hard shots to kick things off. It was the pace of Ortiz however, which dictated the action early on. Not to be outdone, Orta came on strong during the second half of the fight. It was simply a case of too little too late as Ortiz walked away with the victory.

The final scores of the contest were as followed: 57-57 and two scores of 58-56 all in favor of Ortiz.