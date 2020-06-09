ESPN Boxing Results: Jared Anderson Dominates Johnnie Langston

Jared Anderson (4-0, 4 KOs) looked sharp tonight against journeyman Johnnie Langston (8-3, 3 KOs). Seemingly everything that Anderson threw not only landed, but also hurt his man.

The first two rounds were all Anderson. The third and final round was an even better display. It was as if he Anderson was tired of being in the ring tonight and simply wanted to close the show. He did exactly that as he pummeled Langston in the corner until the referee called off the match.