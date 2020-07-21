ESPN Boxing Results: Isaac Dogboe Returns to The Win Column With a Stoppage Victory Over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe (21-2, 14 KOs) was built up to be a star in the sport of boxing after grabbing the WBO super bantamweight title from Jessie Magdaleno. His career however, took a turn for the worse after back to back losses to Emanuel Navarrete.

With a win tonight over Chris Avalos (27-8, 20 KOs) tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dogboe found himself back in the winners circle.

Dogboe’s performance was one sided all night as Avalos had no answers and was ultimately stopped in the 8th and final round.